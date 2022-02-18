MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys basketball team clamped down on defense in the third quarter and held Attleboro High to just four points in an 18-4 surge, then saw its own shooting go cold in the fourth quarter before holding on for a 64-57 Hockomock League victory on Friday night.
The game was the last of the regular season for both teams.
Senior guard Matt Hyland scored eight of his 16 points in the opening quarter as the Hornets took a 21-13 lead, extending their advantage to 39-30 at halftime before seemingly blowing the game open with their third-quarter blitz as Hyland scored eight more points to outscore the Bombardiers all by himself.
Mansfield could only muster seven points in the final frame as Attleboro ran off 23 points, four on 3-pointers, but could not come all the way back.
“We had a big third quarter, and played great defensively,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said, “and we made enough plays in the fourth as Attleboro made a push.”
Senior guard Andrew Slaney poured in 12 points for the Hornets on four 3-pointers. Junior forward Chris Hill also tallied 12 as Mansfield won its fifth game out of its last six and its ninth of its last 10 Hockomock League games.
“The first half, their transition offense was working well,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said, “but our turnovers provided plenty of opportunities for them, so we dug ourselves into a hole early in the first quarter. Then we cut the deficit to nine, but their defense was locked-in in the third, but at the start of the fourth quarter, we kept working hard and gained some confidence again.”
Senior Colin Morais had 22 points for AHS to lead all scorers, while Neo Franco added eight points and Joe Francois-Annevil and Alvin Harrison each scored seven.
The Bombardiers entered the game having won three of their last four and five of their last seven contests.
The Hornets (17-4, 14-2 league) face Westford Academy Monday at 7 p.m. Attleboro (14-6, 10-6 league), which was playing without senior guard Evan Houle due to injury, will host Durfee in a non-league matchup on Monday at 6:30.
Foxboro 51, Canton 47
Senior Dylan Gordon scored the final four points of the game on a layup and a pair of free throws to provide the final margin of victory for the visiting Warriors in their final regular-season league game.
The Warriors jumped out to a 12-5 first-quarter lead, but found themselves tied at 36-all at the end of the third quarter before rallying late.
Gordon, held to just two points in the first half, scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, while teammate Alex Penders tallied 12 and Ryan LeClair added seven.
Foxboro (9-8, 8-8 league) plays in the Warrior Classic Tournament when it hosts Medfield at 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Franklin 75, King Philip 50
Outscored 21-5 in the first quarter, the Warriors could not recover in their Hockomock League loss at home to Franklin.
Braeden Sottile finished with 20 points for King Philip while junior Will Laplante added 14. The Warriors (5-15, 2-14 league) play Falmouth at Somerset-Berkley on Monday.
Oliver Ames 63, North Attleboro 46,
Despite holding a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Rocketeers dropped their Hockomock League road decision to the Tigers.
Senior Brody Rosenberg was the top scorer for the Rocketeers with 13 points, while KC Poirier chipped in 10. North Attleboro (4-13, 4-12 league) travels to Weymouth on Sunday.
D-R 68, Seekonk 63
Despite 36 points and six 3-pointers from sophomore Jason Andrews, Seekonk dropped its South Coast Conference nail-biter to the host Falcons.
Senior Ryan Ouellette led the Falcons with 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. The Warriors finished at 8-12 while the Falcons (13-5, 10-3 conference) will play a tournament game against Middleboro on Monday.