TAUNTON — The Mansfield High boys’ basketball team went chasing Sunday at the Rabouin Fieldhouse on the campus of Taunton High and caught up to the Tigers in the fourth quarter.
But the relentless athleticism and quickness by the Tigers proved its point as unbeaten Taunton topped the previously unbeaten (12-1) Hornets 72-66 in a clash of Hockomock League titans.
The rematch is Monday evening at 6:15 at Mansfield High’s James Albertini Gymnasium.
“They have five guys who can play,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said of the Tigers (6-0), who received a 12-point, 22-rebound effort from 6-foot-5 junior center-forward Tyler Stewart and 22 points from junior guard Trent Santos.
Hornet senior guard Matt Boen scored 19 of his 31 points during the second half for the Hornets, hitting four of Mansfield’s nine 3-point field goals during the game. Boen now has 988 career points.
Santos scored 11 first-quarter points to put the Tigers into a 21-15 lead at the first stop. The Tigers held a 38-29 lead at the half, and despite a 23-point third quarter by the Hornets, Taunton took a 53-52 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Jack Colby (11 points with three 3-pointers and five rebounds) and sophomore center-forward Chris Hill (11 points, five rebounds) also factored significantly into Mansfield’s production.
Faisal Mass and Josh Lopes each had 13 points for the Tigers, who had four players reach double-figure scoring.
Taunton beat Franklin by margins of nine and seven points earlier in the season and has been averaging 70 points per game in its abbreviated season.
“They can punish you,” Vaughan said of the Tigers’ ability to score in transition and score points on second-chance efforts off the backboard.
Medway 46, Norton 36
NORTON — The Lancers were unable to grind out just enough offense to overtake the Mustangs in the Tri-Valley League contest at the Larocque Gymnasium.
Medway took a 21-19 lead at the half and overcame a 28-25 Norton lead with three minutes left in the third quarter by making an 8-0 surge, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Senior guard Josh Coffey totaled 17 points in his final varsity game for the Lancers (4-5) in their season finale. Junior Justin Marando hit two 3-pointers and had 12 points.
Marando hit a 3-pointer to give the Lancers their last lead at three points.
Norton hit on 13 shots from the floor, but went to the free-throw line just nine times and took five points. The Mustangs, meanwhile, went 10-for-18 at the charity stripe.
