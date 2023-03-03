TAUNTON — Freshman Connor Houle and senior Jaiden Outland combined for 26 points with 10 of Houle’s 13 points coming in the fourth quarter as the Attleboro High boys basketball team stole a 57-52 road win over Taunton High in their first-round game of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament Friday night.
The No. 18 seed Bombardiers shot an efficient 13-for-15 from the free-throw line to close out the game against the No. 15 seed Tigers.
“Defensively, we were disciplined and we rebounded the ball well,” Bombardiers coach Mark Houle said. “Connor Houle had some big baskets for us down the stretch.”
Attleboro advances to face No. 2 Lawrence High in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 6:30.
Beverly 90, Bishop Feehan 63
BEVERLY — The No. 22 seed Shamrocks fell short in their Division 1 first-round loss to No. 11 Beverly despite having three players score in double-figures.
Senior Cooper Snead led the way for Feehan with 17 points. Seniors Dylan Capua (14) and Jack Chabot (11) also made contributions in the loss.
“We didn’t have a problem scoring, we just had way too many defensive breakdowns,” Shamrocks coach Dean O’Connor said. “We just weren’t able to contain on defense.”
Bishop Feehan finished the season at 10-10.
DIV. 2
Mansfield 71, Newburyport 25
MANSFIELD — Second-seeded Mansfield routed No. 34 Newburyport to put itself in the Round of 16.
The Hornets were led by JT Veiking (14), Trevor Foley (13), Caden Colby (12) and Eddie McCoy (12), all of whom were in double figures. Mansfield was in command by halftime, up 37-9.
The Hornets move on to host No. 15 Salem, with date and time to be determined.
DIV. 3
Seekonk 68, Saugus 54
SEEKONK — Junior Jason Andrews scored 21 points as the No. 16 Warriors advanced.
Seekonk had four players in double-figures scoring, including senior Kevin Crowe and junior Noah Beausoleil with 15 points apiece. They also knocked down 11 3-pointers.
“We really shot the ball well,” Warriors coach Alex DaLuz said. “And we played strong man to man defense.”
Seekonk advances to the Round of 16 where it will take on No. 1 seed Archbishop Williams with the game date and site to be determined.