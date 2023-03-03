TAUNTON — Freshman Connor Houle and senior Jaiden Outland combined for 26 points with 10 of Houle’s 13 points coming in the fourth quarter as the Attleboro High boys basketball team stole a 57-52 road win over Taunton High in their first-round game of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament Friday night.

The No. 18 seed Bombardiers shot an efficient 13-for-15 from the free-throw line to close out the game against the No. 15 seed Tigers.