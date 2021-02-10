ATTLEBORO — The defensive intensity displayed by the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team paid off with a 59-32 blowout of Milford High Wednesday in a Hockomock League game.
The Bombardiers limited the Scarlet Hawks to single digits offensively in each of the four quarters while owning a 28-16 halftime lead.
“We defended well, we kept them to one shot,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “As a result, we got some baskets in transition.”
Junior guard Evan Houle scored a career-high 20 points for the Bombardiers (8-3), hitting four 3-point field goals. Sophomore Trevor White added 12 points, and Justin Daniels added eight points.
The Bombardiers hit on six 3-pointers and cashed in on 12 of their 15 chances at the free throw line.
Houle scored nine of the Bombardiers’ 18 second quarter points as AHS took control. In the third quarter, Houle hit a pair of 3-pointers and White collected seven points, including a slam dunk.
Attleboro visits Foxboro Friday.
Bishop Feehan 62, Bishop Stang 43
DARTMOUTH Senior guard Yden Boucicaut scored 10 of his 23 points in Feehan's decisive 22-point fourth quarter as the Shamrocks took home their third Catholic Central League victory of the season over the Spartans.
The Shamrocks (14-3) led 30-27 at halftime and then limited Bishop Stang to five third quarter points to take a 40-32 lead into the final eight minutes where Boucicaut hit a 3-pointer and three free throws to steer the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan hit nine 3-pointers and all nine of their free throws. Mike Hutchins added 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Charlie Olson and Billy Oram each contributed nine points.
The Shamrocks host Cardinal Spellman Friday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the CCL Tournament.
Foxboro 58, Canton 46
CANTON — The Warriors swept the season series with the Bulldogs, carving out the Hockomock League victory with nine 3-point field goals.
Alex Penders and Dylan Gordon (with two 3-pointers) each scored 17 for Foxboro (2-6). Sam Golub added 12 points by sinking four 3-pointers.
Foxboro owned a 25-17 halftime lead and reeled off the first eight points of the third quarter to take control, with Gordon scoring eight points in the quarter. Foxboro took a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter. The Warriors (2-6) host Attleboro Friday.
North Attleboro 48, Oliver Ames 43
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior center-forward George Ladd went 4-for-4 at the free throw line down the stretch to help the Rocketeers secure the Hockomock League victory.
Eight Rocketeers contributed points with Ladd leading the way with 19 points. Gavin Wells, Brody Rosenberg and Tom Onorato each contributed five points.
North Attleboro had an 18-17 halftime lead, and took a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, Ladd scored five points with a 3-pointer, Onorato scored all five of his points and Jared Vacher had four points.
The Rocketeers' defensive pressure resulted in OA’s 17-point per game leading scorer Amari Brown netting just eight hits, with two field goals. North Attleboro (4-2) will hosts Canton Friday.
Seekonk 60, Fairhaven 48
FAIRHAVEN The Warriors advanced to the semifinal round of the SCC Tournament at Apponequet Friday after stunning the Blue Devils. Seekonk avenged a two-point loss at Fairhaven last week.
Seekonk (6-4) amassed a 37-24 haltime lead and never relented. Nathan Clarke scored 10 of his Warrior-best 17 points in the first half. Jacob Barreira added 13 points, nine in the first half with a pair of 3-pointers. Kyle Blanchard scored eight of his 10 points in the first half, while Jason Andrews totaled six of his 10 points in the half.
The Warriors took a 48-35 lead into the fourth quarter, where four points from Tyler Sceeles and Barreira kept the Blue Devils at bay.
Dover-Sherborn 63, Norton 37
SHERBORN — The Lancers came up short to the tall and talented Raiders in their Tri-Valley League game. Dover-Sherborn (8-2) took a 14-point halftime lead and then reeled off eight straight third quarter points to cruise to the win.
Josh Coffey scored 11 points for the Lancers (3-4). Evan Lander and Justin Marando both had eight points. Norton will host Bellingham Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.