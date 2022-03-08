MANSFIELD — Senior guard Matt Hyland poured in 22 points and sophomore forward Trevor Foley added 14 as the second-seeded Mansfield High boys basketball team held off pesky Shepherd Hill Regional High, 47-44 in a tightly-contested MIAA Div. 2 second-round state tournament game at Albertini Gym on Tuesday.
Shepherd Hill, out of Dudley, was seeded 16th in the tournament even though it was 14-1 in its last 15 games and 19-3 overall. The Rams got 16 points from Ryan Brooks, but no other Rams player was in double digits.
The contest was knotted at 12-all at the end of the first quarter, but Shepherd Hill grinded out a one-point lead at halftime before the Hornets used an 18-10 third-quarter blitz to take what seemed to be a comfortable lead.
But the Rams wouldn’t go away, and stayed close for the rest of the contest down to the final seconds before Mansfield held on for the victory.
“It was a great game, and we played well down the stretch,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “We had to come up with some key defensive stops, and Trevor played great, and all five of his blocks were critical. I’m excited about the way the guys responded and played.”
The Hornets (22-4), the winners of six straight and 13-3 in their last 16 games, advance to the round of eight, where they will host seventh-seeded Norwood with the date and time to be announced.