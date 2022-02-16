MANSFIELD — Senior guard Matt Hyland scored 28 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the field, as the Mansfield High boys basketball team roared past overmatched Milford High, 77-36, in a Hockomock League contest at home Wednesday night.
Hyland also had four rebounds and five assists for Mansfield, while junior forward Chris Hill added eight points (along with eight rebounds and seven assists) and senior guard Andrew Slaney also scored eight points, along with five rebounds.
The Hornets jumped out to a 23-10 first-quarter lead, then outscored the Scarlet Hawks 21-10 in the second quarter, and took a 31-point lead at the third-quarter mark and cruised to victory.
“I was proud of how the guys responded after a tough loss (Tuesday) night,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “We played with great energy and never gave Milford any life.”
Mansfield had routed Milford, 65-34, in the season opener for both teams back in December.
The Hornets (16-4, 13-2 Hockomock) will wrap up their league season Friday when they host Attleboro (14-5, 10-5 league) on Friday, before playing a couple of non-league contests next week leading up to the sectional tournament.
Foxboro 67, Stoughton 66
The visiting Warriors trailed practically the entire Hockomock League game before taking their first lead of the contest with just under two minutes left and escaped with the narrow victory over Stoughton.
Despite playing Tuesday night, Foxboro played well from the outset but still found itself trailing 22-14 after the first quarter, and by five at halftime. The Black Knights upped their lead to 54-46 after three quarters, but the Warriors began to make some plays and got stops in earning what coach Jonathan Gibbs called “a very gritty victory.”
Senior Dylan Gordon led Foxboro with 16 points, Cam Barreira chipped in 15 (on five three-pointers), and Alex Penders and junior Ryan LeClair each scored 14, with 11 of LeClair’s points coming in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors upped their record to 7-8 in the league and 8-8 overall, and they will visit Canton on Friday for their last regular-season Hockomock League game.
Diman Voke 54, Tri-County 44
Sophomore Isaiah Pierre-Mike scored 10 points wth five steals and four rebounds in the Cougars’ loss at home.
Tri-County (2-17, 0-8) hosts Old Colony Friday.