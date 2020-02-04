ATTLEBORO — With a driving layup high off of the backboard with 2:50 remaining in the first half, senior guard Bryant Ciccio became the 14th member of the 1,000-point club for the Attleboro High basketball program.
Moreover, Ciccio produced 31 points as the MIAA Tournament-bound Bombardiers went on to a 79-55 victory over Oliver Ames Tuesday in the Hockomock League game.
Ciccio now has 1,013 career points for the Bombardiers. Ciccio reached the plateau by scoring 18 of his points during the first half to help AHS into a 45-31 advantage.
“Bryant had an amazing game,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the four-year varsity veteran. “Against their (OA) zone, we ran inside-out and we were able to get some good looks at the basket.”
Qualeem Charles added 15 points to move within 64 points of the 1,000-point mark as well, now with 936 points. Tim Callahan added 12 points and Nick McMahon eight points.
Ciccio missed his first shot from the floor too. “From there on, he didn’t miss many after that — he was amazing, he shot the ball well,” Houle added of his 12 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers.
Ciccio scored 10 first-quarter points and then took aim at the milestone in the second quarter. Early in the second quarter, Ciccio drilled back-to-back 3-point shots.
Then after a Bombardier steal, Ciccio broke in on the basket from the left side and lofted up a lefthanded shot to become the eighth male AHS basketball player to join the 1,000-point club.
“He’s been a leader for us in so many ways,” Houle added. “He demonstrates that every day in practice, and he’s such a competitor. His work ethic has been terrific. He’s been a pleasure to coach.”
The Bombardiers (13-3) travel to King Philip Friday.
All-time Attleboro High career 1,000-point players
Player listed with career points, games played, and years played:
Leland Anderson
1,629 74 1995-99
Derek Swenson
1,463 92 1995-99
Sarah Deyo
1,341 92 2013-17
Rebecca Hardt
1,221 72 1990-94
Mark Houle
1,219 64 1986-90
Sara Wright
1,209 75 1995-99
Tom Sherman
1,127 63 1992-95
Tim Walsh
1,117 74 2010-14
Jesse Martinez
1,085 75 2000-04
John Shockro
1,061 n/a 1962-65
- Rebecca King
1,038 40 1949-53
Nikki Lima
1,030 79 1990-94
Emily Houle
1,025 90 2012-16
Bryant Ciccio
1,013 n/a 2016-20
- Scored under six-player rules.
