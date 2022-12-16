WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team dropped its season opener Friday night at home to Franklin High, losing 58-50.
The Warriors trailed 24-22 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up in the final minutes, getting outscored 18-13 in the fourth quarter to seal the loss.
“It was a very hard-fought game,” King Philip head coach Dave DeStefano said. “It was close the whole way. In the last quarter, they kind of ran away with it.”
Will Laplante had 18 points to lead King Philip. Tommy Kilroy had 12 points.
DeStefano liked the defensive pressure from the Warriors on Friday night, and added the team has bought into the process after getting a late start to the season due to KP’s football season.
“I thought our defensive intensity through three quarters was very good,” DeStefano said. “I thought we did a good job of adding pressure and forcing turnovers, which then created some easy offense for us.”
King Philip (0-1) next plays Tuesday, hosting Oliver Ames.
Attleboro 63, Milford 55
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers found themselves in another hard-fought Hockomock League battle before coming out on top of the Scarlet Hawks.
Attleboro and Milford went back and forth, with the Bombardiers clinging to a 25-22 lead entering halftime. Milford rallied to take the lead entering the fourth quarter at 39-38 but Attleboro pulled away in the fourth quarter with 25 points.
Spencer Sherck racked up four charges on defense to help sway momentum of the game for the Bombardiers as Mike Beverly had a team-high 14 points, seven in the fourth quarter.
Attleboro (1-1) hosts Stoughton on Tuesday.
Mansfield 59, Foxboro 50
FOXBORO — The Hornets turned back the Warriors in a tight battle, getting 17 points from Chris Hill to lead the way.
Mansfield held a 33-21 lead at half and maintained the difference through the second half.
Mansfield also had 14 points from Caden Colby. Leading Foxboro on the scoreboard was Alex Penders with 16 points to go with eight points each from Ryan Kelley and Sam Golub.
Taunton 65, North Attleboro 51
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers fell to 0-2 on the season as Jonnie Obuchowski and Derek Maceda each had a team-high nine points. Ayden Delaney and Ryan Bannon each had eight points.
North Attleboro plays again on Tuesday, hosting Mansfield.
Wareham 79, Seekonk 36
SEEKONK — Seekonk was outscored 42-16 in the second half in its loss to Wareham.
The Warriors were led by Noah Beausoleil’s 17 points. Kevin Crowe added 10 points. Seekonk (0-3) returns to play Joseph Case on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 58, Fairhaven 45
FAIRHAVEN — Dighton-Rehoboth received some timely scoring in its win over Fairhaven, with Jordan Dietz leading all scorers with 18 points.
The Falcons played strong on defense and didn’t allow a 3-pointer. Kyle Mello scored 13 points for D-R.
D-R (2-0) returns on Tuesday, hosting Somerset Berkley.
Medway 47, Norton 39
MEDWAY — Marquise Pina scored 20 points and had six rebounds, for Norton, but it wasn’t enough.
The Lancers (2-1) host Dedham on Tuesday.