WRENTHAM — With the end of the high school boys basketball season just one week away, the King Philip Regional High Warriors aren’t making any postseason plans, but they are preparing to put up a battle at home in their Tuesday night Hockomock League match-up against Attleboro High.
“I expect us to come out ready to compete,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano said. “When we played Attleboro earlier in the year, our defense was almost non-existent.”
The Bombardiers (13-5, 9-5 Hockomock) took that Kelley-Rex division clash, 76-41, last month, but since last meeting Attleboro, DeStefano said the Warriors (4-13, 2-12 league) have focused on playing stronger defensively.
“In the last couple of days in practice, we’ve emphasized the importance on the defensive end,” DeStefano said.
While the Warriors haven’t walked away from many of their games with wins, DeStefano said his team’s focus is beginning to pay off.
“In the last couple of games, we have played some great defense in small stretches,” DeStefano said. “However, the guys know and understand that they have to play a full 32 minutes to get a win in this league.”
The two teams meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at King Philip Regional High.