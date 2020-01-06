WRENTHAM — You had to be in the gymnasium at King Philip Regional High School on the night that senior guard Alex Fritz dropped in 42 points.
The Warriors needed every one of Fritz’ scoring contributions too in scratching out a you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it 80-68 victory over Plymouth North High.
Fritz scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Warriors gained a 22-15 lead after eight minutes. Fritz hit two of his six 3-point field goals for KP in the second quarter as the Warriors staked a 40-31 lead at intermission.
The prolific, sweet-shooting Fritz scored 13 third quarter points, including the final seven of the session, to give the Warriors a 64-52 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Fritz then hit eight free throws in the fourth quarter as KP held off Plymouth North.
King Philip (23 fouls) and Plymouth North (30 fouls) combined for 53 whistles in the endless stoppages of play.
The Warriors (47 free throws attempted) and the Eagles (30 free throws) combined for 77 tosses at the charity stripe, with KP cashing in 27 times while Plymouth North converted 22.
The Warriors (2-4) had dropped a 58-46 decision at Plymouth North earlier in the season without Fritz. In the rematch, King Philip led from the opening whistle, twice taking 11-point leads during the first half.
The Warriors held upwards of a 16-point lead (60-44) during the third quarter, but saw the margin slip to seven (70-63) with just over three minutes left in the game as Plymouth North scored its first 11 points of the fourth quarter at the free throw line.
“It’s a win, we’ll take it,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano said. “We didn’t have Fritz the last time and they played us zone (defense), so we struggled to get ball movement.”
The Warriors had no trouble running the floor against Plymouth North, which had a penchant for the same dribble, drive and let it fly scheme. King Philip hit on eight of 14 shots from the floor in the first quarter, five of 13 during the second quarter and were 7-for-17 during the third quarter.
The Warriors cashed in on 12 of 20 free throw chances in the fourth quarter. And the Warriors were able to emerge victorious too without junior forward Andrew McKinney (eight points, four rebounds), who fouled out with 3:52 left in the contest.
In the meantime, 6-foot-5 senior center Tom Donahue (13 points, 14 rebounds) was a workhorse in the paint, while 6-foot-2 senior swingman Owen Conlin (nine rebounds) was most valuable in the lane as well.
“When they went zone, Fritz made them pay,” DeStefano said of the Warrior who hit 13 shots from the floor and 10 shots at the free throw line.
Only three times during the first half did Plymouth North scored two consecutive baskets and only once during the second half, but the Eagles converted 17 second half free throws.
“Our transition defense could have been a lot better, we didn’t do a good job of stopping the ball and they were going downhill,” added DeStefano. “They were getting to the rim because we weren’t stopping them early enough and our help-side defense could have been a little quicker.”
King Philip heads to Canton Tuesday for a Hockomock League game.
Upper Cape 52, Tri-County 46BOURNE — Tyler Saunders hit two 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Kolbie Blakely also hit two trifectas and had 10 points in the Cougars’ Mayflower League loss.
Upper Cape held a 28-23 lead at the half and took a 43-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars had lost a 25-point decision to Upper Cape earlier in the season. Tri-County (3-4) next hosts Norfolk Agricultural Thursday.
