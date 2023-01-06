ATTLEBORO — Despite having watched his team take a 36-28 halftime lead over Attleboro High Friday night, King Philip Regional High boys basketball coach Dave DeStefano knew a Bombardiers’ run was inevitable.
ATTLEBORO — Despite having watched his team take a 36-28 halftime lead over Attleboro High Friday night, King Philip Regional High boys basketball coach Dave DeStefano knew a Bombardiers’ run was inevitable.
He wasn’t wrong.
King Philip had to withstand a furious 17-0 fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Attleboro before hanging on for a 74-67 Hockomock League road win.
The Warriors, who never trailed in the first half after an early 2-2 tie, extended their lead at the half to eight points as King Philip was working well in all phases, playing a physical game at a high tempo.
“They shot extremely well,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “Their physicality early on really hurt us. It’s something we have to a better job of working on.”
The Bombardiers, however, were never out of it, although the scoreboard appeared to indicate otherwise early in the fourth quarter. After falling behind by 20 at 66-46 early in the fourth quarter, Attleboro ran off a 17-0 run where it pulled the game to a one-possession difference at 66-63 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.
A Grant Kinney turnover with 2:32 to go allowed Attleboro the chance to pull even, but the hosts were unable to do so. A Tommy McLeish basket on the opposite end extended King Philip’s lead again, but two free throws by Attleboro’s Jaiden Outland offset that to to make it a 68-65 game.
“The resilience in this group is really good,” Houle said. “We work hard in practice and our leadership is really good so I didn’t expect us to ever not compete. They certainly did (compete) and it gave us opportunities at the end, but credit to KP. They played really well.”
Outland finished with a game-high 24 points for Attleboro, scoring the final basket as time expired.
Before Outland’s running layup, KP utilized its high-tempo fast break to create Attleboro turnovers or errant shots and scored quickly in transition to keep its lead — with a cushion.
The Warriors, though, had to remain composed and collected in the end to turn back the Bombardiers, making DeStefano believe that his players are elevating their game as the season progresses.
“I think, two weeks ago, we lose that game,” DeStefano said. “They’ve really come together and they’ve learned to keep their composure and learn it’s a game of runs, and how you respond to those runs that’s going to make you a good or great team. They did a great job of keeping their composure.”
The win for King Philip will likely have ramifications in the Hockomock League standings as the race for the Kelley-Rex Division shapes up in a few weeks.
“This is a huge win,” DeStefano said. “Any time you have to go on the road on a Friday night in the Hockomock League is a tough night, it doesn’t matter where it is.
“This is a huge win. I think it’s our best win of the year so far.”
Tommy Martorano led King Philip in scoring with 19 points, including 17 in the second half. He was followed in the KP scorebook by Tommy McLeish and Will Laplante with 15 each.
“I think our guys have realized we have a lot of guys that can score,” DeStefano said. “They’re starting to gain some confidence and shoot the ball really well. Because of that, we become a tough team to beat on the offensive end. They have confidence now. They know that.”
Both Attleboro and King Philip sit at 4-2 and 2-2 in league play. Attleboro plays on Sunday at Catholic Memorial and KP plays on Tuesday, hosting Foxboro.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.