WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team led from wire to wire on Friday night to turn back North Attleboro High, 60-50.
The Rocketeers hung around late, pulling within three, but the Warriors dug deep to put the game away for the Hockomock League win.
“We were up from start to finish,” King Philip head coach Dave Destefano said. “Every time North made a run, we seemed to answer and hit some big shots down the stretch.”
“We fought back, but didn’t make enough plays,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said.
Tommy Martorano scored 20 points for King Philip while teammates Grant Kinney and Tommy Kilroy each scored 10. Givani Carney led North with 17 points and Chase Frisoli added 16 points.
King Philip (6-4) plays Tuesday, hosting Canton. North Attleboro (0-9) plays at Foxboro on Tuesday.
Franklin 67, Attleboro 47
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers trailed 21-11 after the first quarter as the Panthers pulled away to take a 20-point lead by the half.“They came out tonight and their transition offense was very effective,” AHS head coach Mark Houle said. “They went 6 for 9 in 3-pointers in the first half, so that kind of set the stage for them getting out running and hitting shots.”
Attleboro was led by Jaiden Outland with 13 points. The Bombardiers (6-5) are at Sharon Tuesday.
Seekonk 53, Dighton-Rehoboth 31
DIGHTON — The Warriors used a blanket defense to shut down the Falcons and win their third straight in their South Coast Conference clash.
Seekonk led 11-6 after the first quarter and 31-16 at the intermission. Leading the Warriors on the floor was Jason Andrews with 17 points. Kevin Crowe scored seven and Caiden Sears and Noah Beausoleil chipped in six points, each.
Ben Murray paced Dighton-Rehoboth with 11 points.
Seekonk play Apponequet Tuesday night.
Hopkinton 72, Norton 58
HOPKINTON — Norton saw its four-game win streak halted on the road.
The Lancers were outscored 28-18 in the first half, leading to a 12-point halftime deficit that was unrecoverable.
Norton was led by Kevin Marinilli’s 16 points. Jake Ogilvie had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Norton (6-5) hosts Medfield on Tuesday..
Bishop Feehan 63, Cardinal Spellman 56
BROCKTON — The Shamrocks the Cardinals to seven points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the road win.
Feehan led 16-14 after the first quarter and 33-32 at the half. The score was 51-49 entering the fourth quarter where Spellman was held in check by Feehan’s stifling defense.
“In the last few minutes, we caused some turnovers,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “Although we only scored 12 (points in the fourth quarter) we were able to pull away. We hit some big buckets coming down the stretch.”
Cooper Snead dropped 30 points in the win, with 15 in each half. Dylan Capua added 10 points and Phil Bothelo scored nine.
Bishop Feehan (6-4) plays Tuesday at Archbishop Williams.
Foxboro 75, Canton 73 (OT)
CANTON — Foxboro took down Canton in overtime, getting a 33-point game from Alex Penders in the win.
The Warriors rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first half to tie it at 29-all at halftime. Neither pulled away in the second half to force overtime.
Sam Golub added 19 points for the Warriors as the only other Foxboro player in double-digits.
Foxboro (6-5) plays on Monday at Stoughton.
Mansfield 83, Stoughton 52
MANSFIELD — The Hornets dominated, getting a 17-point performance from JT Veiking and 15 points from Caden Colby in the win.
The Hornets held the lead the entire way. Mansfield led 16-10 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Mansfield’s Trevor Foley scored 12 points and Eddie McCoy had 11.
The Hornets (10-1) host Franklin on Tuesday.