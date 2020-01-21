NORTH ATTLEBORO — They pounded it in the paint, that’s exactly the formula fulfilled by the King Philip High boys’ basketball team in taking a handsome 71-53 victory over North Attleboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League game at the Ken Pickering Gymnasium.
The Warriors scored all 16 of their second quarter points in the paint and netted all of their 21 points down low over the final eight minutes of play in turning a 28-all halftime deficit into a runaway.
Warriors’ 6-foot-5 senior center Tommy Donahue scored 13 of his career-high 28 points during the fourth quarter for King Philip in addition to taking down 11 rebounds.
Donahue’s sidekicks, senior guard Alex Fritz (14 points, five assists) and senior forward Andrew McKinney (15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists), were supportive in creating the inside-outside motion and ball reversals that resulted in 43 second-half points on 18-for-31 shooting.
“They’re a very high-powered offensive team and when those secondary guys start getting open looks, they start feeling good about themselves,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said of KP.
The Warriors had assists on nine of their 10 fourth quarter field goals. McKinney twice dished the ball off to Donahue for baskets to begin the session. Donahue added a three-point play during an 11-3 spurt to build a 61-44 lead with just over four minutes left.
Donahue added four more points in a KP spree of 10 unanswered points, scoring out of a loose-ball situation as the shot clock expired.
“We put ourselves in a good position the rest of the way, I think we found our indentity,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano offered.
The Warriors scored the first 11 points of the second half with Fritz twice knocking down trifectas off of feeds from Robbie Jarest (seven points, six assists), while the duo exchanged favors to build a 39-28 margin at the three-minute mark.
“After Sunday, throwing an egg at Xaverian, this was a game that we had to win,” DeStefano said of the 6-7 Warriors needing a win to keep its postseason hopes alive. “We did a good job of putting that in the rear-view mirror and now we’re moving forward.”
North Attleboro managed to keep it close in the third quarter as senior captain Ethan Friberg (14 points with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds) hit a pair of 3-pointers, but KP still owned a 50-39 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“At times when we pushed the ball, we had some success,” Mulkerrins said, “but we turned the ball over too many times. And I don’t think that we played defensively as a unit all the time. We had some guys out of position.
“We were in denial on Fritz and that opened a couple of things,” Mulkerrins added of North’s defense being unable to provide enough defensive support inside as Fritz was limited to a pair of first quarter field goals over the first half. “We had one less guy rotating and Donahue made us pay.”
North Attleboro scored the first seven points of the game, but KP then reeled off nine straight points with Fritz totaling five of those on a 3-pointer and a runner through the lane.
KP then tallied the first eight points of the second quarter, four apiece from Donahue and McKinney to take a 20-11 advantage. The Warriors extended the advantage to 10 points (28-18) with McKinney scoring four of six straight points, but KP went scoreless over the final two minutes of the first half.
That created a window of opportunity for North Attleboro, which went on a 10-point spurt with Friberg, the senior captain, hitting one of his four 3-pointers, George Ladd finishing off a fast break and junior Edan Kelley scoring five points with a 3-pointer.
“We knew that it was important to have an up-tempo game and play the inside-outside game,” DeStefano said. “We were able to move the ball side to side instead of doing one-on-one.”
The Warriors return home Friday to host Oliver Ames, while North visits Foxboro.
