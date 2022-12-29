FRAMINGHAM -- The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team took a 74-66 win over Framingham High on Thursday afternoon, to take the Framingham Holiday Tournament championship.
The Warriors held a 33-31 advantage at halftime and made a run in the third period to push the lead to 54-45. The Flyers made a run of their own in the fourth quarter, but King Philip's defense held firm for the win.
"The guys stats composed and got us stops on the defensive end when we needed it," King Philip head coach Dave Destefano said.
King Philip forced eight turnovers in the final eight minutes while a 26-point showing from Will Laplante and a 21-point game from Tommy Kilroy paced the offense. Kilroy drained six 3-point scores and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Laplante was named Tournament MVP.
East Bridgewater 48, North Attleboro 45
EAST BRIDGEWATER -- North Attleboro had three chances to tie the game toward the end of regulation, but came up short.
North trailed 18-17 at halftime in a low-scoring affair, and pulled ahead with a 35-27 lead entering the fourth quarter. East Bridgewater then exploded for a 21-point fourth, pulling ahead of the Rocketeers and holding off the comeback effort
Ayden Delaney led the team in points with 14 and Jonnie Obuchowski had 12 points.
North Attleboro (0-4) plays at Milford on Jan. 6.
Bishop Feehan 63, Milton 50
MILTON -- Bishop Feehan won its consolation game at the Derrick Snowden Memorial Tournament.
The Shamrocks led at halftime, 29-23, and extended their advantage through the third quarter, taking a 45-32 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Jack Chabot scored 21 points and was selected to the All-Tournament team. Cooper Snead added 15 points and Brett McCaffery 10 points off the bench.
Bishop Feehan (3-1) plays Attleboro on Tuesday.