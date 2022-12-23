STOUGHTON — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team fell to Stoughton High, 69-49, on Friday night.
The Warriors shot 7-for-36 from beyond the arc and were unable to catch up to Stoughton early on.
“They jumped on us right away and we weren’t able to match their intensity and physicality,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano said. “They made everything tonight.”
Leading KP on the floor was Tommy Kilroy with 16 points.
King Philip (1-2) next plays Wednesday against Leominster.