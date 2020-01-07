CANTON — King Philip Regional High senior Alex Fritz scored a game-high 19 points as the Warrior boys basketball team allowed only 10 second-half points in a dominating 56-32 Hockomock League victory over host Canton High on Tuesday.
Chris Roy complemented the King Philip offense with 12 points as the Warriors took a 33-22 lead at the half. KP allowed just seven third-quarter points and three fourth-quarter points.
“We did a great job on help side defense,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano said. “And we didn’t give any second-chance opportunities.”
The Warriors (4-4) will travel to Attleboro on Friday.
Westwood 54, Norton 52
WESTWOOD — The Wolverines gained a 32-22 lead by halftime of the Tri-Valley League game and never allowed the Lancers to knot the score during the second half. Westwood opened a 13-point lead in the third quarter, but Norton narrowed the gap to two points in the fourth quarter.
Colin Cochrane tallied 29 points for Norton, while Mike Belcher added 10 points. The Lancers hit three 3-point field goals and finished 10-for-17 at the free throw line.
Norton (4-3) next hosts Bellingham Friday.
Seekonk 67, Bourne 51
BOURNE — Six-foot-four senior Matt Norris battled Bourne’s 6-foot-10 Camden Dunbury in guiding the Warriors to victory in the South Coast Conference game.
Junior guard Jake Barreira poured in 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers for Seekonk, which overcame a 37-34 halftime lead. Kyle Blanchard added 20 points.
Seekonk hit 12 3-point field goals in the game.
The Warriors (3-4) host Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 63, Gr. New Bedford Voke 51
REHOBOTH — John Marcille drained four 3-point field goals during the first half and finished with 17 points as Dighton-Rehoboth held off the Bears in the South Coast Conference game.
D-R (5-2) held a 34-25 lead at the half and took a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter, not allowing the Bears to close the gap to fewer than four points.
Shayne O’Neil added 14 points for the Falcons, who had eight players score. D-R hit on six 3-pointers and shot 13-for-18 at the foul line.
D-R visits Somerset Berkley Friday.
