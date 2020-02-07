WRENTHAM — It was as good a win as the King Philip Regional High boys’ basketball team has taken — yet.
The Warriors limited touches and shots on the perimeter with stingy man-to-man defense, while at the other end, they probed the paint and finished with scoring flurries.
The Warriors moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a convincing 66-61 verdict over Attleboro High in their Hockomock League clash Friday night.
Senior center Tommy Donahue scored 17 of his 23 points after intermission, including 10 during a game-changing 19-point third quarter, for King Philip while taking down six rebounds.
Senior guard Alex Fritz tormented the Bombardier defense with his twists and turns, hitting four 3-point field goals and four free throws out of two one-and-one situations 18 seconds apart in the final minute to finish with 22 points.
In addition, senior forward Andrew McKinney once again proved his value at both ends of the floor, scoring 12 points, taking in 11 rebounds and handing out five assists.
“They out-hustled us all night,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the Warriors. “They played terrific, they defended well. The more consistent team usually wins and they were consistently good. They earned it.”
The Warriors reeled off 13 unanswered points during the third quarter, a spell of six minutes where AHS missed eight straight shots from the floor and committed three turnovers.
Three times Donahue scored inside on strong post moves, finishing off passes from McKinney, Fritz and Robbie Jarest. Fritz nailed a 3-point and Fritz hit pairs of free throws with 34 seconds to present KP with a 42-28 advantage, a margin which ballooned to 16 points (57-41) in the fourth quarter.
“We played great team ball,” King Philip coach David DeStefano said. “We didn’t force many shots and kids did little things to help us win.”
KP limited AHS to just 33 points over the first 24 minutes, but then had to withstand a barrage of six Bombardier 3-point field goals over the final four minutes of the game.
Tim Callahan (14 points) nailed two trifectas and scored eight points down the stretch, while Justin Daniels (nine points) came off the bench and knocked down three 3-pointers during that late fourth quarter surge. Qualeem Charles led the AHS attack with 19 points and seven rebounds.
An offensive rebound by Callahan for AHS narrowed the margin to 64-55 with 52 seconds left. Then both Callahan and Daniels hit 3-pointers inside of 20 seconds to create some concern for KP.
There were two ties and nine exchanges of lead during the first half, which found AHS owning its largest lead at five points (7-2) and KP having a four-point edge five times.
“We had a run in the fourth quarter, but they hurt us with ball penetration, we didn’t stop the ball up top,” Houle said of the Bombardiers’ defensive woes. “They ripped through the heart of our defense. Either we didn’t rotate fully or they did a great job of passing it off.”
King Philip took a 29-25 lead at the half with a productive second quarter in which Fritz scored five straight points, including a trifecta, and Donahue twice scored in low off of McKinney feeds. A half-dozen points by Charles and five by Jason Weir, including a 3-pointer with 1:28 left until the break, kept the Bombardiers within range.
The Bombardiers shot a woeful 4-for-15 during the first quarter, but so too did the Warriors mis-fire (4-for-13). The Bombardiers took a 62-54 decision on their home floor over the Warriors earlier in the season.
“It (MIAA Tournament) was do-able with four games left, but now we can take a deep breath,” DeStefano said. “The boys see that every goal that we set for ourselves at the start of the season can be met. That was a big win over a very good team, we’ve come together as a team.”
The Bombardiers next visit Taunton Tuesday, while King Philip pays a visit to Mansfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.