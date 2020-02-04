NORWOOD — The Norton High boys’ basketball team overcame a wretched start to its Tri-Valley League game with Norwood Tuesday, but then reeled off 16 unanswered points in taking home a 60-35 victory over the Mustangs.
The Lancers relied on a trio of double-digit scorers in Sean McNichols, Hunter Murphy and Collin Cochrane to erase a 9-4 deficit in the first quarter.
Norton (11-4, 10-3 TVL) reeled off 16 straight points over the final five minutes of the first quarter to take a 20-9 advantage and never allowed Norwood an opportunity to rally.
McNichols and Murphy each had 14 points for Norton, while Cochrane finished with 11. The Lancers travel to Bellingham for a TVL game Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Apponequet 42
LAKEVILLE — John Marcille knocked down three 3-point field goals and finished with 23 points as the MIAA Tournament-bound Falcons of D-R routed the Lakers in the South Coast Conference game.
Shane Mello and Ryan Oulette each had 11 points for D-R, which created a 31-17 halftime lead and used its size to dominate the backboards. D-R (11-4, 8-2 SCC) hosts Wareham Friday.
Bourne 53, Seekonk 48
SEEKONK — The Warriors nearly overcame an awful two points of production during the third quarter and a 42-28 deficit after three quarters to pull within two points of the Canalmen with two minutes left in the South Coast Conference game.
However, a potential game-tying sequence ended with a turnover.
Elijah Leonard scored six of his 18 points during the 20-point fourth quarter to spark the Seekonk comeback, while Kam Casala scored five of his 10 points there. Nathan Clarke also tallied six points over the final eight minutes.
Leonard hit six 3-point field goals for Seekonk (5-10), which next entertains Fairhaven Friday.
