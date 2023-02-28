WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team led for roughly two minutes Tuesday night, but was on top when it mattered the most over Hingham High.
The No. 31 Warriors battled back with a strong fourth quarter to defeat No. 34 seed Hingham, 73-67, for a preliminary round win in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament. The win marked the first time that the Warriors have won in MIAA postseason play since 2012, which occurred on the same day 11 years ago.
King Philip’s Will Laplante willed the Warriors to the win, scoring 28 points in the second half to finish with 32 for the game.
“I think Will, over the last week, has realized he doesn’t want his season to end,” KP head coach Dave Destefano said. “He’s going to do everything he can to keep going and he proved that tonight. Once those first couple fell, the first three 3-pointers in the third quarter, he got it going and started to feel comfortable. The game started to slow down for him and I think that really helped. It won us the game.”
The Hockomock League hosts came out of the gate struggling from the field, missing their first five 3-point attempts to trail 7-0 to open the game.
Laplante himself was 1-for-11 from the field in the first half, but once he started to see his shots fall, he caught fire. King Philip trailed 17-12 after the first quarter and entered halftime down 34-30. Laplante hit two 3-pointers early in the third quater to cut the gap to 39-38, leading to a back-and-forth battle in the second half.
Trust in Laplante is high with his teammates on the floor. Once Laplante got going, he was fed the ball for five 3-pointers and got to the line enough to go 9-for-12.
“In situations like that where I know they’re good shots, I’m going to let him go. He’s a basketball player and they have to learn it’s an up and down, it’s a game of runs,” Destefano said. “Will did a great job tonight of responding to not doing very well to start, then finishing out strong.”
The Warriors made their move in the fourth quarter, going on a 7-0 run to bring the game even at 59-59. After a Hingham score, a spinning drive to the basket from Tommy Martorano (20 points) evened the score again at 61-all.
Down by two, Laplante rose to the occasion with a triple with 2:05 to go take the lead at 64-63. He then followed up with two made free throws to make it 66-63 with 1:29 on the clock. His triple proved the final lead chance of the night.
King Philip clamped down on Hingham despite a stop-and-go fourth quarter that saw both sides hacking at one another. Hingham struggled both inside and outside, converting from the field three times to get outscored in the fourth quarter 26-14.
“In the fourth quarter, when I needed them to dig in, they did a good job of getting stops when they needed,” Destefano said. “(Hingham) only had three field goals in the fourth quarter. They dug in when it was time.”
A Hingham miss on a one-and-one try allowed King Philip to gain possession with 42.9 second to go, and with 40.7 on the clock, converted free throws from Martorano put the dagger in Hingham’s season to go up by five points.
Hingham pulled the game down to within one possession with under 30 seconds to go, but fouls were traded back and fourth in the final moments. King Philip went 5-for-6 from the line in its final three trips to seal the win.
Next up for King Philip is No. 2 Lawrence on the road Thursday night in the Round of 32.
“Lawrence is arguably one of the best teams in the state,” Destefano said. “We have one day to prep for this, so I’m going to talk to the guys how we need to dig in on defense again. Offensively, I think we’re going to get good shots. It’s just a matter of if they’ll fall.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.