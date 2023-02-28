WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team led for roughly two minutes Tuesday night, but was on top when it mattered the most over Hingham High.

The No. 31 Warriors battled back with a strong fourth quarter to defeat No. 34 seed Hingham, 73-67, for a preliminary round win in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament. The win marked the first time that the Warriors have won in MIAA postseason play since 2012, which occurred on the same day 11 years ago.

