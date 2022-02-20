ATTLEBORO — Heading into its final home game of the regular season against Durfee High, the Attleboro High Bombardiers boys basketball team is prepared for a memorable battle.
After nearly 60 years, Monday night’s non-league match-up is the last time the Bombardiers (14-6, 10-6 Hockomock) will set foot on their home court in Attleboro High School’s large gymnasium for a regular-season game.
On Sunday, after the Bombardiers’ final team practice prior to their tip-off against Durfee, Attleboro coach Mark Houle said he made sure to speak to the magnitude of this historic game.
“At the end of practice, we talked about 1962, and how that team had their first game and [how] they were successful in beating Mansfield in that game,” Houle, who has coached the Attleboro High boys basketball team for the last 27 years, explained. “This is now the last game that will be played for the boys in the gymnasium. [With] the amount of memories and games that have been played in that 60-year span, I think it’s special to be able to be part of the final game, and I wanted the kids to know that it’s something they’re going to remember.”
Beginning next year, the Bombardiers’ regular-season games will be hosted in the gymnasium of the new $26-million high school, which is currently scheduled to open for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
Attleboro and Durfee tip off at 6:30 p.m.