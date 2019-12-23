FALL RIVER — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team hit just one 3-point shot at the Luke Urban Fieldhouse Monday, but that was a decisive trifecta off the hand of senior guard Tim Callahan with just over a minute left and carried the Bombardiers to a 54-47 victory over Durfee High.
With merely a one-point lead, Callahan hit the 3-pointer to give AHS a four-point margin. The Bombardiers defended Durfee on the ensuing series, and on the return trip down the floor on offense, Qualeem Charles scored in low to create a 52-46 margin.
Charles totaled 19 points and fetched 14 rebounds for the unbeaten (3-0) Bombardiers.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers’ 1-for-14 shooting from 3-point range. “Durfee played an aggressive zone defense, and our turnovers kept them in the game.”
Bryant Ciccio finished with 10 points for AHS, while Callahan added nine. Jason Weir factored prominently with nine points and seven rebounds.
The Bombardiers travel across town Friday for a non-league game with archrival Bishop Feehan.
Lynn English 79, Mansfield 71 (OT)
LYNN — Matt Boen fired in 32 points, but was held scoreless in overtime as Lynn English held on for a dramatic non-league win over the Hornets.
Jason See added 15 points and T.J. Guy 11 for the Hornets (1-1), who were deadlocked at 67 points apiece with Lynn English at the end of regulation time.
Boen scored 17 of his points by halftime. Mansfield hit nine 3-pointers in the game and cashed in on 16 of 21 chances at the free-throw line.
The Hornets undermined their chances for a win by committing 27 turnovers and surrendering 20 offensive rebounds. Mansfield returns to the James Albertini Gym Friday to host Boston College High.
North Attleboro 51, Framingham 38
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior George Ladd scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Rocketeers outscored Framingham 17-4 in the final period to pull out the non-league win.
Ladd finished with 15 rebounds to go along with his offensive output, while Casey Poirier scored seven of his career-high 15 points in the fourth to complement the effort.
The Rocketeers (2-2) will travel to Lincoln-Sudbury on Monday.
Plymouth North 58, King Philip 46
PLYMOUTH — Senior Owen Conlin led the way with 12 points, but the Warriors ultimately could not make up a 23-point deficit at the half in the non-league loss.
KP (1-3) scored just 15 first-half points as they transitioned to a game without injured senior Alex Fritz. Senior Tommy Donahue contributed 11 points of his own as the Warriors battled back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 11 in the period.
KP will travel to Xaverian on Monday, Dec. 30.
Bishop Connolly 81, Dighton-Rehoboth 51
FALL RIVER — The Cougars hit 10 3-point field goals to down Dighton-Rehoboth in the non-league game that saw Bishop Connolly break out to a 43-23 lead by halftime. “It was a combination of them being good and us being bad,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson sighed.
Ryan Ouellette and Pat Palazzi each scored 13 points for the Falcons (2-1), while John Marcille added 11. The Falcons next meet Cardinal Spellman in the opening round of the Oliver Ames Holiday Tournament Friday at 6 p.m.
