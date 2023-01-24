CANTON — Trailing Canton High 38-27 entering the fourth quarter Tuesday night, the King Philip Regional High boys basketball team cut its deficit to three with eight second to go, but was unable to close out the comeback, falling 55-51.
“We played some really good defense,” King Philip head coach Dave Destefano said. “We just struggled to find ways to score. We just couldn’t finish the job.”
The Warriors were led by Tommy Martorano’s 15 points. Will Laplante added 11 points. King Philip (7-5) plays next on Friday, hosting Taunton.
Sharon 57, Attleboro 47
SHARON — The Bombardiers were unable to maintain their scoring touch in falling to the Eagles.
The Bombardiers trailed at halftime 26-19, and through three it was a 45-32 difference.
“They’re a pretty explosive team,” Houle said of Sharon. “I thought we played well defensively, but we struggled more offensively than they did. Defensively, we did some good things.”
Leading Attleboro (6-6) was Jaiden Outland with 14 points. Attleboro plays next on Friday, at North Attleboro.
Seekonk 58, Apponequet 51
SEEKONK — Seekonk got a game-high 28 points from Jason Andrews to take the league win.
The Warriors trailed at halftime 25-23 before turning it on in the second half and outscoring the Lakers 35-26 over the final two quarters.
Kevin Crowe scored nine points and Jaden Arruda added eight points for Seekonk. The Warriors (5-7) visit Wareham on Friday.
Mansfield 56, Franklin 46
MANSFIELD — The Hornets led 17-14 through the the first quarter and kept the pressure on the Kelley-Rex Division leaders, holding on in the fourth quarter for the win.
Leading Mansfield (13-1) in scoring was Trevor Foley with 17 points, with 15 coming in the second half. Winner of its last four, Mansfield plays again on Friday at Canton.
Norton 68, Medfield 57
NORTON — Norton topped Medfield, bouncing back from Friday’s loss to improve to 7-5 this season.
The Lancers were led by Kevin Marinilli’s 20 points and three steals. Brandon Scovil had 17 points and Marquise Pina added 15.
Norton plays Norwood on Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Joseph Case 52
SWANSEA — D-R led 20-14 in the first quarter and took a 44-26 lead into the half. Case pulled within 52-47, but the Falcons closed it out in the fourth quarter.
Kyle Mello scored 23 and Jordan Dietz added 14 points for Dighton-Rehoboth. D-R (5-7) plays host to Old Rochester on Friday.
Tri-County 67, Bethany Christian 61
MENDON — The Cougars won behind a combined 32 points from Keegan Walker and Micah Scott.
The duo also combined for 16 rebounds and five steals. Tri-County (6-7) plays Wednesday night against Blue Hills.
Archbishop Williams 77, Bishop Feehan 57
BRAINTREE — The host Bishops led 47-24 at the break and continued to pour it on through the second half.
The Shamrocks brought the gap down to 11 with four minutes to go, but could get no closer.
Jack Chabot led Feehan with 16 points. Jon Mignacca added 14 and Cooper Snead scored 10 points.
The Shamrocks (7-5) play again on Friday, hosting St. Mary’s of Lynn.