LAWRENCE — The Attleboro High boys basketball team season came to a bitter end Tuesday night with a 67-47 loss to host Lawrence High’s suffocating defense in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament Round of 16.
The No. 18 seed Bombardiers knew what they were up against in the No. 2 seed Lancers — one of the state’s toughest defenses. Living up to their stingy prowess, the Lancers began their full-court press in the first quarter.
After digging itself a 10-2 hole early, Attleboro (15-10) began moving the ball up the court with speed and precision, responding with an 11-3 run of its own to close the quarter tied at 13-all.
“The effort from our boys was excellent,” Bombardiers head coach Mark Houle said. “We knew going into this that we had to be physical and be strong with the ball.”
Despite being able to score on offense, defending the inside shot was an issue for the Bombardiers, who allowed Lancers’ big man Isaiah Ogunbare to finish with a 25-point double-double.
Junior Neo Franco and senior Jaiden Outland, who served as the primary guards for Attleboro, found success breaking the Lancers’ press until the end of the second quarter. With about 10 seconds remaining before halftime, two quick steals turned the Lancer’s seven-point lead into an 11-point advantage at the break.
The Bombardiers were able to keep up with the Lancers scoring in the third quarter up until the final two minutes. After a series of defensive breakdowns by Attleboro, Lawrence went on an 8-0 run to close the quarter and didn’t look back for the rest of the game.
Sophomore Hayden Crowley had 11 points and senior Justin Hanrahan added 10 points to lead the offensive charge for the Bombardiers.
“This group was hard-working,” Houle said. “They embodied teamwork and came in here and challenged themselves everyday and it was a pleasure to coach them.”