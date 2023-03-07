LAWRENCE — The Attleboro High boys basketball team season came to a bitter end Tuesday night with a 67-47 loss to host Lawrence High’s suffocating defense in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament Round of 16.

The No. 18 seed Bombardiers knew what they were up against in the No. 2 seed Lancers — one of the state’s toughest defenses. Living up to their stingy prowess, the Lancers began their full-court press in the first quarter.