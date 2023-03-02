LAWRENCE — The No. 31 seed King Philip Regional High boys basketball team gave No. 2 Lawrence High all it could handle in the first half of their MIAA Division 1 state tourney first-round game Thursday night before the Warriors succumbed in the second half, falling 87-67.
King Philip cut its deficit to three points with two minutes remaining before halftime, but could get no closer.
“They got us playing at the pace they wanted,” King Philip head coach Dave Destefano said. “Their pressure did us in. I’m really proud of the way the boys played tonight. They stuck together as a team and fought until the final buzzer.”
Leading the Warriors (11-13) was senior forward Will Laplante with 18 points in his final game. Tommy Martorano added 11 points and Tommy Kilroy scored 10.