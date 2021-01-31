WRENTHAM — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team thought that it had delivered a knockout punch to the Warriors of King Philip High Sunday by scoring 15 unanswered second-quarter points.
But the Bombardiers then had to absorb one Warrior response after another throughout the second half before escaping with a 71-57 victory in the Hockomock League game.
Bombardier senior guard Justin Daniels tallied 11 of his 19 points during the second half for the Bombardiers (6-2), junior guard Evan Houle hit a trio of 3-point field goals in the first half and totaled 16 points, while junior center-forward Alvin Harrison delivered 14 points and collected 11 rebounds.
KP’s superb sophomore star-in-the-making, Will LaPlante, accounted for 21 points, hitting three 3-point field goals and scoring 11 second-half points. Senior center-forward Jake Silveria also hit a trip of trifectas, scored 14 points and took in four rebounds, while junior forward Dan Clancy totaled a dozen points and gathered eight rebounds.
“Our rebounding made a difference,” AHS coach Mark Houle said. “We couldn’t get anything going early and then we had that nice little run — that was fed from our defense.”
AHS gained a 26-14 lead in the second quarter after scoring 15 straight points. In that surge, Houle hit two 3-pointers, Trevor White (seven points, six rebounds) hit another, while both Joe Francois-Annevil and Harrison battled on the boards to convert offensive rebounds into baskets.
But KP battled right back, as LaPlante, Silveria, Will Kinney and Braeden Sottile all hit 3-pointers, with AHS grabbing a 35-29 lead at the half.
“It was just a few possessions, a few rebounds, a few defensive stops, it’s been like that in every game,” KP coach Jim Danielson said of his winless (0-8) Warriors. “I couldn’t be happier with the fight that these kids have.”
Four points from Houle and a three-point play by Francois-Annevil gave AHS a 43-33 third-quarter lead. But KP answered that as Silveria scored in the lane and Sottile converted an offensive rebound into two more points.
“We had some big rebounds by Alvin (Harrison) and Joe (Francois-Annevil),” Houle said of the duo taking in 11 second-half rebounds.
Four points, with two free throws from the hand of Daniels, boosted the Bombardiers into a 50-39 lead, but KP answered that as well. LaPlante drove to the basket for two points and Cole Breen converted an offensive rebound into a three-point play and the Warriors faced only a 52-45 deficit with just under five minutes left.
Ultimately, AHS scored 25 fourth-quarter points, with seven Bombardiers getting into the scorebook, and the Bombardiers hitting six free throws in the final minute to hold on for the second successive victory over KP in the weekend home-and-away series.
“With no practice all week and playing back-to-back games, I couldn’t be prouder,” Danielson added. “We have to play every team, every possession. We’ve seen that in our games, we play great for 26 minutes (not 32).”
“We didn’t shoot the ball extremely well,” Houle said of the Bombardiers’ 5-for-16 marksmanship in the second quarter, 3-for-10 in the third quarter and a 15-for-26 rate at the free-throw line. “I definitely think that we defended well, we rebounded well and we worked hard for it.”
KP is slated for a home game with Taunton Tuesday, while the Bombardiers return home to meet Franklin.
