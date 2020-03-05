MANSFIELD — Other than senior Sam Stevens and junior Matt Boen, these are testing times for members of the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team.
That is because when the Hornets last took the court at Taunton High for a South Sectional championship game a season ago, senior Andrew Rooney was a role player and defensive stopper coming off of the bench, junior center-forward T.J. Guy was playing in the shadow of Damani Scott, and junior Brendan Foley was just hoping to hear his name to get in the game.
Still, this is familiar territory for the Hornets, who have been to the Division 1 South Sectional title tilt for four successive seasons. They meet Brockton High for the Division 1 South crown Friday night at Taunton High in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
These are new scenarios as well for junior guard Jack Colby, sophomore guard Matt Hyland and 6-foot-6 freshman Chris Hill, who has played his way into a starting role.
“Look at Chris Hill, he started off playing jayvee (junior varsity), then he became a role player and now he’s in the starting lineup,” Vaughan said of developing his roster. “He moved his way up the depth chart. He’s been the biggest contributor among the underclassmen, in terms of the newcomers.
“He’s had an impact, in terms of his size, his ability to defend and his shooting ability, which is at a pretty high level, Vaughan added. “The other guys come in at different times and they have to contribute without getting a lot of shots off, which can be difficult to do.”
For those role players, it’s merely a matter of rebounding and defending, passing and cutting and trying to make a positive impact in limited minutes.
“It’s huge to have some kids with experience who can make the game simple,” Vaughan said of relying on the accumulated varsity minutes by Stevens and Boen to settle the rest of the Hornets. “You have to get them to that state of mind, to just do your role. You can be frazzled when you get your first shot blocked or turn the ball over.
“Guys can make plays that set the tone for the others, like Foley hitting two big shots the other night (against Needham),” he added. “Then the other guys think that they can do that too, to do what they can to help. It’s so positive in that sense.”
Last year, Mansfield lost a two-point title game to Newton North and in 2017, lost in the championship game by nine points to Needham.
Mansfield captured the 2018 Division 1 South title en route to the MIAA Division 1 state championship with a 79-65 conquest of Brockton no less.
“For the kids that are new — Foley, Hill, Colby — you tell them that they have to go out and execute,” Vaughan said. “I have to convey to the kids that it’s just a basketball game, that we still need to execute at both ends of the floor no matter who we are playing.
The No. 2 seed Boxers (18-4) beat No. 10 seed Taunton by seven points and No. 3 seed Boston College High by 10 points en route to the final.
Only one of Brockon’s four setbacks was convincing, a 19-point loss to St. John’s of Shrewsbury. The Boxers lost by 13 to BC High and then proceeded to reel of 14 straight wins. And late in the season, Brockton lost back-to-back games to Whitman-Hanson (by five) and Needham (by 10).
“Brockton is good, they have three good guards,” Vaughan said. “They have a post player, kind of a throw-back power forward kid who is thick and can get to the rim.
“They’re physical, we’re going to have to limit them on the glass (rebounding). That’s something (blocking out) that we have to be really good at, we can’t give up second chance points. We have to try to minimize the emotion of the game too, in terms of Brockton, when they have their foot on your throat, they can bury you in a hurry.
“We have to minimize the emotional opportunities for them, but I think we create some mis-matches on the other side.”
When Vaughan looks at his lineup, both Stevens and Boen had worked their way into the starting lineup by tournament time and Guy was making an impact too.
“Drew (Rooney) started the end of the year too,” Vaughan said. “Sammy and Matt were playing a lot of minutes. When those other guys can come in, they don’t need to score a lot of points, but we don’t need them to turn the ball over and be weak on the defensive end. Just be the lunch pail guys, work their butts off, whether it be a 30-second stint or two minutes, just doing whatever they need to do.”
