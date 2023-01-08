MANSFIELD — On those occasions when the offense of the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team is far from fluid, the Hornets can still hang their hats on their defense.

“That’s the one thing that we’ve been doing well,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan after the unbeaten Hornets pocketed victory No. 8 of the season with a 57-41 verdict over Boston College High in a Sunday matinee at James Albertini Gymnasium.