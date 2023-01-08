MANSFIELD — On those occasions when the offense of the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team is far from fluid, the Hornets can still hang their hats on their defense.
“That’s the one thing that we’ve been doing well,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan after the unbeaten Hornets pocketed victory No. 8 of the season with a 57-41 verdict over Boston College High in a Sunday matinee at James Albertini Gymnasium.
The Hornets limited the defending MIAA Division 1 state champion Eagles to 15 points over the final 16 minutes of play as the Hornets have not allowed an opponent to score more than 50 points this season.
The Hornets held a narrow 33-26 lead at intermission, took a 42-33 margin into the fourth quarter and owned a 48-38 lead with just under four minutes remaining.
Mansfield, however, never allowed BC High a comfort zone. The Eagles did not score from the floor over the first seven minutes of the second half, going 0-for-12 shooting, and went just 1-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
Senior center Chris Hill (14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots), junior swingman Trevor Foley (11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and senior guard Caden Colby (11 points, five rebounds) paced the Hornets.
“Our defense is very good, but our offense had no rhythm,” Vaughan said.
Mansfield shot just 5-for-17 in the first quarter, committed eight second quarter turnovers, and then shot just 4-for-10 from the floor with five turnovers in the third quarter, but pulled away from the Eagles with a 15-point fourth quarter.
Up by 10 with still plenty of time for the Eagles to recover, the Hornets responded to the challenge. Hill hit a pair of free throws and drained his second 3-pointer off of a feed from junior guard Devon Sanders (seven points, four assists) to put Mansfield in front by 15.
Sanders then defied the Eagles’ defense with a drive to the basket for two points, while Foley then converted an offensive rebound into two more points.
“I’m reminded of that every tine that we take the floor,” BC High coach Bill Loughnane said of his graduation-depleted roster after the Eagles (1-5) were dealt their fourth straight loss.
Mansfield scored the first 10 points of the game with Ed McCoy hitting a trifecta and then scoring on a backdoor layup off of a Hill pass. Sanders hit a 3-pointer off of a Hill pass, then the latter scored in low off of a Foley pass after an Eagles’ turnover. The Hornets had assists on six of their seven field goals in the first quarter.
The Hornet defense limited BC High to 4-for-12 shooting, while forcing six turnovers in the opening eight minutes. The Eagles cut the gap to 21-16 in the early going of the second quarter, but a three-point play by Colby and a 3-pointer by J.T. Veiking corrected the Mansfield course. The Eagles went without a 3-pointer during the second half.
In winning their first seven games of the season, the Hornets allowed just two teams to score 50 points. The Hornets and Franklin are the only two unbeaten teams in the Hockomock League. Mansfield had won its previous seven games by an average margin of 21 points.
The victory was the third of the week for Mansfield, which sits at 4-0 atop the Davenport Division in the Hockomock League. The Hornets host Taunton on Tuesday.