MANSFIELD — Make that 13 straight victories for the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team, along with a season sweep of the Hockomock League series against King Philip Regional High and eight straight Kelley-Rex Division titles.
The Hornets reeled off 11 straight points to start a 21-point second quarter and ran roughshod over the Warriors, 62-44, Tuesday night at the James Albertini Gymnasium.
Junior center-forward T.J. Guy (20 points, six rebounds), junior guard Matt Boen (13 points, seven rebounds, four assists), senior forward Sam Stevens (10 points, six rebounds) and freshman forward Chris Hill (seven points, nine rebounds) all contributed substantially to the Hornets taking control of their destiny.
“Their defensive rotations were phenomenal,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano said of the Hornets limiting the Warriors to 3-for-12 shooting with six turnovers in the second quarter; to 4-for-14 shooting in the third quarter with one field goal for the first six minutes of the second half; and to a 2-for-10 accuracy rate in the fourth quarter, allowing just one field goal for the first five minutes.
“They made it very uncomfortable, we couldn’t do anything that we wanted,” DeStefano said.
The Hornets (18-2) ran at senior sharpshooter Alex Fritz (12 points, three 3-pointers), bundling up senior forward Andrew McKinney (two points, six rebounds) inside and put body after body on 6-foot-5 senior center Tommy Donahue (15 points, 14 rebounds).
And when 5-foot-10 senior guard Robbie Jarest tried to challenge inside, the KP point guard was met with one tall resistance after another.
“We did a good job committing to the defensive rotations,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “We did a good job of contesting shots. Fritz changes the game the way that he plays and his ability to score in bunches, so we spent a lot of time focused on him. We made sure that he was accounted for.”
With six points and five rebounds from Donahue during the first quarter, King Philip owned four four-point leads and took a 13-10 lead into the second quarter.
That was extinguished rather quickly as well as the Warriors’ upset plans.
After a pair of free throws by Stevens, both Boen and Guy (three-point play) drove to the basket for layups. Boen finished off a KP turnover with two more points and Hill scored in low off of a Stevens feed as the Hornets assumed a 21-13 lead. The Hornets had six players score points in the quarter with Guy scoring eight points.
The Hornets then scored the first seven points of the second half with Boen converting an offensive rebound into a three-point play, Jason See scoring in low and Guy finishing off a fastbreak with a pass from Boen.
And to place an exclamation mark on the flurry, Guy flung a three-quarter court length pass to Boen on the gallop, who flipped an over-the-shoulder pass to Hill for a fastbreak bucket.
“We had to freelance a little, but their rotations were too good for us to try to do that,” said DeStefano, whose Warriors (10-9) were denied an MIAA Tournament berth. “They were able to push the ball up the floor and our transition defense wasn’t too great.
“We’re used to having teams running people at Fritz, we had a couple of bad turnovers, we didn’t take care of the ball and we didn’t pride ourselves on getting key possessions when we needed it.”
The Hornets beat KP 71-66 earlier in the season, but the Warriors had won five of their previous six games.
“We got going in transition,” Vaughan said, the Hornets likely to be without Cincere Gill (shoulder) for an indefinite period. “That was a tough game, KP is good.”
The Hornets visit Taunton Friday, while KP travels to Oliver Ames.
