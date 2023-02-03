MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys basketball team narrowly avoided a gritty upset bid by Foxboro High Friday night, holding on for a 42-41 win to keep its run of success going.
The Hornets won their seventh straight to improve to 14-1, but Foxboro (9-7) did not make it easy.
“It was definitely a real rock fight,” Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan said. “Both teams didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well, but both teams played great defense. (We) grinded out a win. The game could have gone wither way.”
After opening the game with a 12-6 lead, the Warriors battled back to make it a tight contest. Foxboro closed the first half on an 8-0 run to make it a 21-17 game in favor of Mansfield at the half.
The Hornets clung to a 36-35 lead going into the fourth quarter where both teams battled back and forth, with the outcome coming down to the plays in the final minute. JT Veiking’s 3-pointer to make it 42-41 with 1:03 to go proved to be the final score of the game.
After alternating timeouts, the Warriors had a chance in the final seconds to sink a game-winner, but a shot from inside was blocked by Trevor Foley to save the game for Mansfield.
“It was a great game, a really good game,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “We got a really good look at the basket. I’m really proud of the guys for their composure in that situation. We made good passes and decisions and were able to work our way out of a trap and get a really good look at the basket.
“As a coach, you just want to have a chance to be there at the end, and we did that. I’m proud of them, great effort.”
Foxboro’s Alex Penders had a game-high 18 points and Sam Golub added 15 points for Foxboro.
Davon Sanders and Caden Colby paced Mansfield in scoring with 11 points each.
Mansfield plays Tuesday at Oliver Ames while the the Warriors will be at Sharon.