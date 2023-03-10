MANSFIELD — The senior class members of the 2022-23 edition of Mansfield High boys’ basketball have experienced quite a bit of success through their four seasons as Hornets.
The latest being a 77-50 victory for No. 2 seed Mansfield over Marblehead High Friday night at the James Albertini Gymnasium in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Victory No. 86 over the past four seasons for the Hornets was a virtual knockout, with the Hornets hitting on 10 of 16 shots from the floor in a 24-point first quarter to gain a 15-point lead going into the second quarter.
Providence College-bound senior center Chris Hill took down six rebounds, junior swingman Eddie McCoy torched the twine for nine points and senior forward J.T. Veiking delivered seven points.
By intermission, the Hornets’ lead had reached 39-20, with the Magicians going for an eight-minute stretch midway through the first half without a field goal. Marblehead senior point guard and team catalyst Tyrone Countrymon was limited to one field goal due to the defensive surveillance by Mansfield’s Riley Sigman and McCoy.
If that wasn’t demonstrative enough, the Hornets scored 22 third quarter points on 9-for-16 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers and having assists on eight of those field goals – Mansfield taking a 61-32 margin into the final eight minutes.
Alltold, the Hornets knocked down 10 trifectas – four from McCoy, three by Veiking and another from the fingertips of freshman Gabe McIntyre in the waning minutes.
McCoy hit nine shots from the floor and finished with 25 points, while Veiking also hit on nine field goal attempts, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
And for good measure, Hill took down 10 of his 13 rebounds in the first half, scored eight points and dished out four assists, while senior guard Caden Colby finished with 10 points and totaled four assists.
“Whatever they did defensively, we seemed to have an answer for,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said of the Hornets exquisite spacing, passing and finding the next best positioned Hornet for a better shot.
“The kids had to make some adjustments on the fly and we used the space that we created and we played within ourselves too,” Vaughan added. “The guys sacrificed their shots to get a better shot.”
The Hornets have compiled a 23-2 slate to date, having dropped the pair of contests against Hockomock League rival Sharon.
The standards for success for the Hornet seniors was inked as freshmen when the 2019-20 team posted a 21-5 record. As sophomores, the Hornets became the Division 1 South Sectional champions, advancing to the MIAA state tournament semifinals and finishing with a 22-4 slate.
Last year’s roster, also a No. 2 seed for the Division 2 Tournament in its first year of inclusion, reached the round of 16 in the revised “open” format of state-wide competition, finishing at 20-5.
“We panicked a little bit early (down 7-0), we couldn’t get into our offense and forced a lot of 3’s,” Marblehead coach Mike Giardi said, the Magicians shooting just 3-for-16 from the floor over the first eight minutes.
“Their height combined with their athleticism really caused problems for us.”
A McCoy 3-pointer sparked the Hornets out to the 7-0 lead. Hills set up Veiking inside, then Colby nailed a 3-pointer for a 12-5 lead. For more moxie, the Hornets reeled off 10 straight points with Hill scoring four, including a backdoor layup off of a nifty pass from Nate Creedon. Then a pair of fastbreak buckets by Brandon Jackman (from Hill) and Veiking (from Creedon) served notice to the Magicians.
“They work really well (offensively),” Giardi. “The time that they take in working the ball around, you can play defensive for five, 10, 15 seconds but for 25 seconds, you start getting a little anxious and they run backdoors on you. With our height we thought that we could probably match up with them. But with their height (6-foot-7 Veiking and 6-foot-5 Hill), it’’s really challenging.”
The Hornets didn’t shoot the ball very well (6-for-22) during the second quarter, but McCoy, Veiking and Colby nailed 3-pointers and the Magicians were able to score just 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting.
“It was disappointing from the fact that we thought we were going to give them a better game,” Giardi said, the Magicians (15-5) coming off of five and two point tournament wins. “Usually we’re a good transition team and we didn’t get that. They scored so we had to take the ball out of bounds and they could get set up (defensively) They came out and did what they planned on doing. We couldn’t get it going on offense and our defense didn’t get enough stops.”
The Hornets dismissed any notion of a Magician second half surge during the third quarter in which Colby hit two 3-pointers and set up three baskets, while Veiking also had a trio of assists.
“These kids work hard every day in practice, they trust one another and their confident in their shots,” Vaughan said. “That’s just guys having a high basketball IQ and being committed for 32 minutes. I think that was a difference, we were locked in the whole game.”