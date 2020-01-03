FRANKLIN — The unbeaten Franklin High boys basketball team came out with a sense of urgency early and continued it throughout much of the contest, holding visiting Mansfield High without a field goal for 12:30 of the second half as the Hornets were handed a one-side 63-45 Hockomock League defeat Friday night.
“They (Franklin) showed up with a purpose and they wanted to prove something and we showed up like we’ve been here before,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said.
The Panthers (7-0) took a 10-point lead after the first quarter, stretched it to 11 at the half and ultimately went into the final eight minutes with a 16-point advantage. Mansfield (4-2) trailed by eight points or more for the final 27:10 of the contest.
“It wasn’t about doing the little things,” Vaughan said. “It wasn’t about micro-managing ourselves within our game. It was really about, we wore the jerseys, so we’re Mansfield we’re just going to win. You can’t do that.”
“If you do that against them (Franklin) you’re in for a long night. Tonight was a perfect night of that. I’m not sure we did one aspect of the game well.”
Mansfield turned the ball over 16 times in the contest and shot 15-for-47 from the field.
Franklin put the game away with its defense in the third quarter as the Hornets did not connect on a field goal for the final 6:10 of the third quarter through the opening 6:20 of the fourth. During that span, Franklin went on extended, 21-6 run to stretch its lead to as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter.
“When you get into a situation where you’re not scoring, then all of a sudden your better players they now force action,” Vaughan said. “You start playing outside of what you do and it becomes a snowball effect where its worse and worse and worse. A lot of that goes, obviously, back to how Franklin defended.”
On the other end of the court, the Panthers impressed as well. Franklin opened the game by hitting its first five 3-pointers as they shot 7-for-12 from the field in the first quarter to take a 19-9 lead.
The Hornets trailed by double figures for the next nine minutes. That was until Andrew Rooney connected on a corner 3-pointer following an inside-out pass from T.J. Guy to cut it to nine points. And after Matt Boen (10 points) connected on a pair of free throws to cut it to nine points for the third time in the third quarter, the Panthers closed the period on a 11-4 run over the final 5:09.
Mansfield junior forward T.J. Guy scored the first six points of the game for the Hornets before concluding with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. 6-foot-5 freshman Chris Hill chipped in a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep Mansfield in it as the Hornets trailed 36-25 at the intermission.
“I thought our guys did a good job of really executing, especially on the defensive end of the floor,” Franklin coach C.J. Neeley said. “I thought we limited their (Mansfield’s) best guys to some really tough shots when they made them, and a lot of hard shots overall throughout the game.”
Mansfield will look to bounce back against Foxboro on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.