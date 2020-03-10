BOSTON — Here was an oddity: Matt Boen, T.J. Guy and Sam Stevens had merely one field goal apiece in the scorebook for the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team by halftime of its MIAA Division 1 state semifinal game Tuesday night at TD Garden.
That’s how demonstrative the man-to-man defense presented by the Bulldogs of Lynn English High was through the first 16 minutes.
The Bulldogs (23-2) recorded their 15th consecutive win with defense and with dribble-drive-penetration at the offensive end of the floor in taking a 74-58 victory.
“We never got comfortable until the final three or four minutes of the game, we never got to the point where we looked like a normal Mansfield team,” Hornet coach Mike Vaughan said. “They’re so talented at so many positions.”
Riding a 14-game winning streak, Lynn English, coached by John Calipari disciple Antonio Anderson (Memphis), the Bulldogs did what few teams other than Whitman-Hanson have done this season — limit the firepower of the Hornets.
“Their game plan was excellent — deny Matty the ball when he did have it, make him work for everything and they have three guards who can actually do it (defend),” Vaughan said. “When, from a scheme standpoint, you overcome that and then then you have to shoot over a 6-8 or a 6-6 kid. It was a double whammy.”
Lynn English never relented, hitting nine of 12 third quarter shots, scoring 16 of its 19 points in the paint to take a 57-39 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Bulldogs added 14 more points in the paint in the fourth quarter, hitting eight of 10 shots.
Since losing an 18-point decision at Franklin, the Hornets had won 18 of their next 19 games, losing only to Whitman-Hanson by 13 points in the Roundball Classic title game.
Lynn English scored 13 of its 15 second quarter points in the paint to continue a trend which resulted in a 38-26 halftime lead.
Boen was under surveillance by Bulldog senior guard Mason Jean-Baptiste, who limited his touches. Stevens was never able to score in his customary manner on the floor or from 3-point range and Guy was challenged by the 6-foot-9 Jean-Baptiste Mukeba and the 265-pound Ademide Badmus (10 first half rebounds).
The Hornets shot just 4-for-15 in the second quarter, while Lynn English went on a spree of eight straight points — all in the paint — to gain a 30-19 margin at the four-minute mark.
The Bulldogs limited the Hornets to just one field goal over the final four minutes too.
Were it not for the explosiveness and quickness of junior Cincere Gill (12 first half points), the Hornets would have faced an even larger deficit.
The Division 1 South Sectional Tournament titlist Hornets (22-4) absorbed one of their lone setbacks of the season to Lynn English, way back in December, 79-71 in the fourth game of the season.
“We kind of prepared more for their trapping and backcourt pressure and left us susceptible to the high court stuff,” said Vaughan. “When we got good possessions, we kind of forced action which causes you to have bad possessions. They made it so much more difficult to score.”
Mansfield was looking to repeat its 2018 Division 1 South Sectional title and MIAA Division 1 state championship.
Gill finished with a career-best 17 points for Mansfield, while Guy posted 16 points and 10 rebounds. Stevens hit two fourth quarter 3-pointers and totaled 11.
“They were pretty locked in (defensively), ready to take stuff away,” Vaughan said. “They made it difficult every possession. And you can’t punish them inside because you have a guy inside who can alter a shot, when you normally might get that as a layup.”
Scoring 70 points had been a charm for Mansfield, with the Hornets going 13-0 when reaching that point total. But stopping Lynn English was the concern, the Bulldogs scoring 80 points or more in 17 games, averaging 88 points per game in winning all four of their Division 1 North Sectional games.
“At the end of the day, we have guys that believe in one another,” Anderson said. “We were able to slow them down a bit, we know that they can shoot. We got out in transition and anyone can get to the basket, which makes it easier on offense.”
Mansfield faced a 22-17 deficit after eight minutes despite five turnovers. The Hornets twice held one-point leads, but the Bulldogs used their interior strength to score 14 points in the paint.
“A lot of teams don’t sustain that (defensively),” Vaughan said. “You weathered the storm, we’re only down five and then all of a sudden we can make adjustments and we never got to that point. Some of that was their defensive ability.”
Seven points off the bench from junior Gill, including a 3-pointer and a pair of trifectas from the fingertips of sophomore Chris Hill kept the Hornets nearby the Bulldogs, who otherwise prevented Mansfield’s premier point producers, Boen and Stevens to two points apiece.
“We push them, these guys are hungry,” Anderson said of his Bulldogs. “Our concern is ourselves, stick to our plan, don’t give up offensively and defensively against anyone and they do that.”
