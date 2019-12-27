MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ basketball team sent a reminder to the rest of the teams contending for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title in a few months that the Hornets will be right there.
The Hornets knocked down 32 shots from the floor, with 10 coming on 3-pointers en route to a rousing 75-52 conquest of perennial power Boston College High Friday at the James Albertini Gymnasium.
The pressure man-to-man defense was there by the Hornets, limiting the Eagles to one field goal over the first four minutes of the second quarter and to 4-for-19 shooting during the third quarter.
But it was the unselfishness with the ball in looking for a better shot and in finding a Hornet with better space which proved to be the script for success.
Senior forward Sam Stevens hit on 12 shots from the floor, three of them trifectas, in scoring 28 points for Mansfield (2-1).
Meanwhile, junior power forward T.J. Guy (13 points, six rebounds) and junior swingman Matt Boen (13 points, six rebounds) were influential as Mansfield staked a 40-28 lead at intermission and then took a 56-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We just grind teams,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of the Hornets forcing defenses to work hard. “Sooner or later, they get worn out. Early on, BC High was doing a good job of bumping cutters and trying to contest everything.”
Other than the first basket of the game by BC High and an early 7-6 Eagles’ lead, the Hornets never trailed nor were tied. Two power moves by Guy regained the lead for Mansfield and Boen drilled a 3-pointer off of an Andrew Rooney pass to begin the Hornets’ surge.
The Hornets hit on eight of 14 shots from the floor in the first quarter and continued that trend by hitting a gaudy nine of 13 shots in the second quarter.
A Guy 3-pointer, then four points by Stevens — two on an offensive rebound and another pair off of a no-look pass from the hand of Boen — created a 32-22 lead for Mansfield at the five-minute mark of the second quarter.
Rooney the n scored in low out of a loose ball situation, Cincere Gill drove to the basket for a bucket and Boen made a steal on the ensuing Eagle possession resulting in two more points for the Hornets.
The only scratch for the Hornets was surrendering too many drives to the basket to the Eagles.
“They had easier opportunities than I would have liked,” Vaughan said.
BC High scored the first six points of the second half to narrow the deficit to 40-33, but their hopes were short-lived as Mansfield reeled off 12 straight points — six by Stevens, four on drives to the basket and two more on an inbounds pass from Boen.
Guy nailed a 3-pointer and Jason See drilled back-to-back trifectas for the Hornets to make it a 65-41 margin two minutes into the fourth quarter.
“They ran out of gas,” Vaughan said of BC High. “We’ve been harping on it, get different guys involved (in the offense). We’re very talented — we have a lot of guys who can play. Let’s find the most open shot, not who’s getting the shot.”
The Hornets return home to host Attleboro Sunday at 5 p.m. in a clash of Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division title contenders.
