ATTLEBORO — In a battle for bragging rights in the Hockomock League, the Attleboro High boy’s basketball team came out swinging Friday night.
The Bombardiers outscored Mansfield High 20-15 in the first quarter before a packed-to-the rafters home crowd but it was a pace they couldn’t maintain, eventually falling to the Hornets 77-65.
Mansfield outscored Attleboro 15-8 in the second quarter, effectively shutting down the Bombardiers’ offense for much of the time.
Mansfield coach Mike Vaughn said that was crucial for his squad’s success.
“Our defensive effort in the second quarter, where were able to dig ourselves out of a hole, was really a big difference,” Vaughn said. “Holding them to just two points for six and a half minutes was a huge advantage for us.
“We got into a situation where now we are playing ahead so you can take some chances.”
Mansfield junior guard Matt Boen scored nine of his game-high 28 points in the quarter as the Hornets outscored Attleboro 15-8, giving the visitors a narrow lead at the half, 30-28. They never trailed again.
“I thought we started a little slow to start out, then we got into a nice rhythm and we made (Attleboro senior guard Bryan Ciccio) work a little harder for his points,” Vaughn said.
Ciccio still managed to score 23 points, second only to senior center Qualeem Charles, who had 24 for the Bombardiers. Justin Daniels was the other Bombardier in double figures with 10 points.
“They play deep defense,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “We had some opportunities to play good defense and then they would hit a tough shot, and those are back breakers, the momentum busters.
“Collectively as a team we did some good things early on in the game,” Houle added, praising the offensive efforts of Charles and Justin Daniels, who “came off the bench and give us a good effort on offense and defense.
“At the end of the day they played better for 32 minutes.”
Mansfield outscored Attleboro 23-19 in the third quarter and 24-17 in the final eight minutes to put the game away.
Mansfield had four players in double figures. Joining Boen were Terrence Guy (10), Andrew Rooney (11) and Samuel Stevens (16).
The win gives Mansfield (15-2, 11-1 Hockomock) the lead in the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division, but Vaughn is not ready to rest on his laurels.
“There are still four more (games) to go,” Vaughn said, “and nothing easy in this league. We just take it one game at a time. We just try to put ourselves in a position where we can win it in the last couple of games and tonight helps with that.”
Mansfield is at home Tuesday against Franklin while Attleboro (12-3, 10-2 Hockomock) plays host to Oliver Ames Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.