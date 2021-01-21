MANSFIELD — As well as senior guard Matt Boen shot the ball, hitting 11 shots from the floor, six of them from 3-point range for the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team at the James Albertini Gymnasium Thursday night, it was the defensive measures exerted by the Hornets that resulted in a pulsating 66-58 victory over Attleboro High.
The Hornets limited the Bombardiers to 25 points over the final 16 minutes of their Hockomock League game, surrendering just one field goal over the final six minutes of the contest.
“It was not getting good looks, we just didn’t finish,” Attleboro High coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers shooting 3-for-10 in the final quarter to go with a half-dozen turnovers. “Our effort continues to be there, we just have to execute a little bit more.”
The Hornets, who got 16 points from Boen in the fourth quarter, accounted for nine points in the final 44 seconds, none more important than senior Jack Colby (10 points) scoring in low for a 59-44 lead. Sophomore Chris Hill then stole the ball at the Hornets’ end and went the length of the floor for a basket with 24 seconds to go.
“We had to do something,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of the Hornets’ toughness at the defensive end of the floor. “They (Attleboro) came in and fought their butts off. They battled and made things difficult.
“Good players (Boen) make good basketball plays,” Vaughan added. “When our backs were against the wall, we were able to make a few plays and make a few stops and started playing good basketball.”
The Bombardiers took their last lead at 57-55 on a 3-pointer by Evan Houle with 3:20 left in the game.
The Bombardiers cut the margin to 61-56 on a pair of free throws by Justin Daniels with 19.8 seconds to go and to 62-58 on two free throws by Trevor Wjite with 18.6 seconds to go.
The Hornets faced a 33-31 halftime deficit. Seven points by Attleboro senior guard Justin Daniels (25 points) kept the Bombardiers in front, while twice Mansfield narrowed the margin to two points with Matt Hyland hitting a three-pointer to make it 38-36 with 4:30 left, and Brendan Foley completing a three-point play after an Attleboro turnover, making it 44-42 to enter the fourth quarter.
“Attleboro could have come in here and rolled over,” Vaughan said of the Bombardiers suffering a 22-point loss two days earlier.
Other than Colby’s 3-point shot which put Mansfield into a 3-2 first quarter lead, the Hornets never led again until Boen hit a trifecta from the right side at the outset of the fourth quarter for a 45-44 advantage.
The Hornets misfired on eight consecutive shots and committed four turnovers over a six-minute span of the first quarter fueling the Bombardiers to take control.
Attleboro hit on eight of 12 field goal attempts in the first quarter with six players contributing points and sophomore forward Trevor White having four points, three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Evan Houle scored on a fast break, but when he missed a free throw for a three-point play, Alvin Harrison snared the offensive rebound and White then fed Alec Eaton for two points.
Jake Struminski and Eaton both nailed 3-point shots as Attleboro built a 16-4 lead in the first quarter. At the start of the second quarter, Houle finished off an Eaton feed with a 3-point play and Harrison scored in low.
Boen scored 10 second quarter points for Mansfield, while Colby hit a 3-pointer and Matt Hyland finished off an offensive rebound as the Hornets closed to within 33-28.
Daniels tallied nine second quarter points for Attleboro, including a 3-pointer which put the Bombardiers up by five points, but Boen answered in the waning seconds of the first half with his fourth 3-pointer of the first half.
“We’re a work in progress,” Houle said. “A couple of touches that we had went the other way and could have changed the outcome. We were down four and it could have been even. We’re a team that continues to learn.”
