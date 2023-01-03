NATICK — The Mansfield High boys basketball team went on a 16-3 run in the fourth quarter to overtake Natick High, 61-52, on Tuesday night.
The Hornets trailed 31-30 at halftime, and fell behind 47-42 to start the fourth quarter, but then rallied to gain a 58-50 lead with two minutes to go.
Mansfield got two free throws from Devan Saunders to push its lead to double digits with under a minute and a half to go, and held on for the win.
Eddie McCoy had 23 points for Mansfield (6-0), which hosts Oliver Ames on Friday.
Dover-Sherborn 63, Norton 49
DOVER — Norton fell to undefeated Dover-Sherborn, seeing a one-possession deficit at the end of the first quarter swell out of its favor.
The Lancers trailed by 12 at halftime despite a career night from Marquise Pina, who scored 29 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Brandon Scovil added 10 points.
Norton (2-3) plays at West Bridgewater on Thursday.
Old Rochester 75, Dighton-Rehoboth 55
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons trailed 35-19 at halftime and were unable to close the gap.
Dylan Andreozzi and Jordan Dietz each had 13 points while Kyle Mello scored 10 points. D-R (3-3) returns to play on Friday, hosting Bourne.
Tri-County 62, Bristol Aggie 15
DIGHTON — The Cougars cruised with seven points, six steals and seven assists from senior guard Zack Blenkhorn.
Keegan Walker contributed 16 points for TC (3-3), which plays Thursday at Norfolk Agricultural.