MANSFIELD — The Hornets of Mansfield High had scored merely two points in the second quarter, misfiring on all eight of their shots from the floor.
With little more than two minutes remaining in the third quarter of its MIAA Division 1 South Sectional boys’ basketball quarterfinal game against Attleboro High, Mansfield faced a 12-point deficit on its home floor Friday night at James Albertini Gymnasium, missing seven free throws in the second quarter and misfiring on 15 shots at the charity stripe overall.
But when their mission for a victory is a bit amiss, the Hornets can always hang their hats on their defensive prowess.
The Hornets limited Attleboro to one field goal over a five-minute stretch midway through the second half and held the visitors to just one field goal over the final four minutes in a pulsating 54-52 victory over the Bombardiers before a standing room only audience.
“They forced some turnovers (nine) in the second half,” AHS coach Mark Houle said. “They really pressured us and got us to turn the ball over. A lot of times like that, you get energy off of the defense and they did that.”
Junior guard Matt Boen jump-started the Hornet resurrection by knocking down four of his six 3-point field goals in the third quarter to narrow Attleboro’s lead to 42-39 entering the fourth quarter.
While Boen (22 points, four assists) was finally able to exploit the Bombardier defense for 19 second-half points, junior center T.J. Guy (11 points, seven rebounds) was able create a presence atop the lane and matchup problems with his athleticism.
“We had to play harder, with more of a sense of defensive urgency,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “We told the kids to put it on line, leave it on the table and see what happens.”
The Hornets thwarted comeback after Bombardier comeback by making their free throws, five over the final 24 seconds.
But Mansfield and the the assembled crowd gasped when AHS senior guard Bryant Ciccio, the MVP of the Hockomock League, launched a potential game-winning 3-point shot from the far side of midcourt that bounced off the back of the rim.
After Boen nailed a 3-pointer to present Mansfield with its first lead since the first quarter at 15-11 with 3:32 remaining, the Hornets and Bombardiers engaged in a battle of possessions.
“Matty (Boen) was awesome in the third quarter, we needed someone to step up,” Vaughan said. “T.J. (Guy) did a good job going to the basket, which opened shots. And we had to rebound the ball better.
“We needed multiple people. Matty was kind of holding back, I’m not sure if was the atmosphere or his first game where he’s the man,” Vaughan added. “That wears on guys in their first tournament game. He needed a half to figure out how can I be effective. When they started to adjust, T.J. came down and did a good job of distributing the ball.”
After AHS misfired on a shot, Sam Stevens (12 points, six rebounds) hit both ends of a one-and-one chance with 23.9 seconds left to give Mansfield a 51-48 edge.
The Bombardiers missed fired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer, with Guy fetching the defensive rebound, and setting up his own free throw at the other end of the court for a four-point lead with 11.2 ticks left on the clock.
AHS senior guard Nick McMahon hit both ends of a one-and-one opportunity with 6.6 seconds left, making it 52-50. Stevens then hit the back end of a two-shot foul situation for Mansfield with 5.7 seconds left.
McMahon countered by nailing both ends of a one-and-one chances with 4.5 seconds to go and the Bombardiers immediately fouled Boen, who hit the front end of another two-shot situation with 3.7 seconds remaining.
The top-seeded Hornets, Division 1 South finalists a year ago, meet Needham in Sunday’s semifinal at 3:30 p.m. in Taunton.
The No. 8 seed Bombardiers (17-6) had lost nine- and 12-point decisions to the Hornets earlier in the Hockomock League season, but hit six of nine field goal attempts in the first quarter with senior Lorenzo Wilson (six points, four rebounds) providing a spark off of the bench with four points to complement four points from Qualeem Charles (10 points, eight rebounds).
Nine points by Ciccio in the second quarter and the first of three 3-point field goals by senior Jason Weir boosted Attleboro into a 27-17 lead at half. Not only did Boen and Guy notch their second personal fouls in that second quarter, but the Hornets mis-fired on all three shots of a three-shot foul situation and blew a bunny of a layup and a potential three-point play.
Attleboro continued to attack in the third quarter with Weir hitting a pair of 3-point shots, McMahon totaling five points and six rebounds in the quarter, the Bombardiers having assists on all five of their field goals.
“T.J. (Guy) is a special player for them, he has quick feet and he got to the rim a few times,” Houle said. “The matchup favored them, he kind of took the game over. He gets his points starting to attack and we start to collapse (defensively) a little bit and they start kicking it out.”
Boen drilled three straight 3-points over the final two minutes of the third quarter, scoring 12 points in the session, the Hornets hitting eight of 15 shots in the quarter and being without a turnover.
“When was the last time we scored two points in a quarter,?” asked Vaughan. “We had to find our rhythm. In the first quarter, I thought that we were okay (having a 13-7 lead). Guy started to make some big shots and we had to rebound the ball better. We needed multiple people.”
Now it’s onto the semifinals for the owners of eight consecutive Kelley-Rex Division titles in the Hockomock League, 2019 Division 1 South finalists,
