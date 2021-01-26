MANSFIELD — Over recent seasons, coach Mike Vaughan and the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team have played many a memorable game against the Franklin High Panthers, with the two annually ranking as a couple of the premier programs in the Hockomock League.
Tuesday’s first edition of the abbreviated 2021 season was no exception at the James Albertini Gymnasium as the 6-0 Hornets rallied from a 12-point deficit to take a 60-50 victory.
Mansfield was without senior center-forward T.J. Guy (calf), but senior guard Michael Boen scored 18 of his 23 points during the second half for the Hornets, 12 in a furious fourth quarter.
‘We were doing some good things, but we missed some shots,” Vaughan said of the Hornets facing a 32-24 halftime deficit.
Franklin hit 10 3-pointers in the contest, “but it seemed like they hit 100,” Vaughan said of the Panthers repeatedly halting Hornet comebacks.
The Hornets resorted to a 1-2-2 zone defense and proceeded to outscore Franklin 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
“I put it in in practice the other day, thinking that we might need it on a big court,” Vaughan said of the Hornets shedding their man-to-man tendencies. “We couldn’t stop them in man and we had to build some momentum.
“The zone did, because it made them stand around.”
Declan Walmsley scored 13 for the Panthers (4-3).
Not only has Mansfield not allowed a foe to score 60 points this season, the Hornets had rolled to victories by margins of 19, 30, 39, 22 and 10 points in their previous five games.
Franklin was coming off of back-to-back losses by margins of nine and seven points to Taunton.
Matt Hyland scored 14 points and Jack Colby 12 for the Hornets, while Boen hit two 3-pointers during the fourth quarter surge.
“We needed to get Boen engaged,” Vaughan said of the Hornet being limited to five first half points.
The Hornets, who cashed in on 24 of 32 chances at the free throw line, meed the Panthers again Thursday in Franklin.
