MANSFIELD — The loss to Boston College High had been resounding enough. Surrendering 87 points was the exclamation mark that brought attention to the game plan of Mansfield High boys’ basketball coach Mike Vaughan after his Hornets absorbed their first setback of the season on Monday.
A day later, the Sharon High Eagles strode into James Albertini Gymnasium Tuesday with seven wins and a five-game winning streak in tow.
The Eagles made the Hornets uncomfortable too before Mansfield dug out a 69-48 victory. Matt Hyland scored 24 points, 11 during the Hornets’ 22-point fourth quarter surge while Andrew Slaney added 11 points, hitting three of his five 3-point shots.
“Sharon was solid defensively,” Vaughan said of the Eagles’ man-to-man schemes bottling up the Hornets routes through the lane.
Seven points by Hyland and five from Anthony Sacchetti in the third quarter created some separation for Mansfield. The two teams battled through three ties and eight lead exchanges in the first half where the Eagles never had more than a two-point lead. Sharon took a 27-20 halftime advantage on the strength of a 3-pointer from Slaney with 10 seconds left.
“Sharon can be a dangerous team if you let them shoot the ball,” Vaughan said. “We can be an elite defensive team.”
The Hornets limited the Eagles to nine first half field goals and 20 points. Mansfield has held six of its first eight opponents to 42 points or less.
The Hornets took advantage of seven first quarter Sharon turnovers for a 12-8 lead at the stop as Slaney (from Myland), Dante James (from Chris Hill) and Jack Lasbury-Casey (from Hyland) all hit trifectas.
Mansfield hit on just four of 14 shots over the first eight minutes, but then hit on five of nine field goal attempts in the second quarter.
The Hornets’ man-to-man defense limited Sharon to just one field goal over the final four minutes of that second session.
Sharon had only one loss this season, an 18-point decision to Taunton, and had scored 60 points or more in seven of its eight contests.
Sharon scored the first five points of the second quarter to gain a 13-12 lead. Mansfield regained a margin at 20-17 after Hyland hit two free throws with 4:25 left until intermission and Hill scored in low off of a Caden Colby feed.
Mansfield then reeled off the final seven points of the first half with Hyland lofting a runner through the hoop with 1:22 left re-gain the lead for the Hornets at 22-20. Hyland hit two more free throws and Slaney knocked down the Hornets’ fourth 3-pointer of the first half to give Mansfield the momentum.
The challenges keep right on coming at the Hornets as unbeaten Taunton invades the Albertini Gymnasium Friday.