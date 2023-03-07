MANSFIELD — The No. 2 seed Mansfield High boys basketball leaned on Eddie McCoy and its voracious defense once again to blow past No. 15 Salem High, 64-43, in their MIAA Division 2 state tournament Round of 16 game Tuesday night.
The Hornets next host No. 10 Marblehead in the quarterfinals with the date and time to be determined.
Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan said Marblehead presents some similarities to Salem, but also presents some challenges that the Hornets will take the next few days to prepare for with a state Final Four berth on their minds.
“They’re very similar to Salem,” Vaughan said. “They’ll be more man (defense) and a little more up-tempo. They have two kids who can score, which will present more problems than Salem did. They’ll be methodical. A lot of similarities, but some differences I think will present some issues that we’ll prepare for.”
Leading the way for Mansfield was McCoy with a career-high 31-point performance to go with four rebounds and seven steals.
“Eddie played great,” Vaughan said. “He had 15 in the fourth quarter so he was obviously critical in the fourth in putting Salem away.
“He’s been waiting for that breakout game and we knew it was coming at some point,” Vaughan added. “He’s been practicing really well and (Tuesday night) he got the looks he needed and made them in critical times when we needed them the most. I’m happy with how he played overall.”
The Hornets held a 13-4 lead over Salem with under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, and maintained their difference with a 27-17 halftime advantage over the Witches.
Salem made a run in the third quater to enter the final eight minutes of trailing 41-36, but a momentum-killing 9-0 run by the Hornets in the fourth quarter pushed Mansfield’s lead back to 50-36.
A string of turnovers allowed Salem to get the score close before Mansfield put the game away down the stretch.
“We had a good pace,” Vaughn said. “I didn’t think we shot the ball exceptionally well, I think we were 4-for-18 from the 3-point line, and they did a good job of contesting shots.
“I didn’t really feel uncomfortable at any point through the first half. In the second half we came out and I though we were in control, and next thing you know they put on some pressure.We came out in the fourth and we took care of business.”
Defense was key for Mansfield in stifling Salem on an off-shooting night for the Hornets.
“Overall, happy with how we played,” Vaughan said. “Defensively, we’ve been fairly consistent and doing good things. Defensively we play at a pretty high level and we’ve been very good. I do think you have to find ways to score baskets at some point, and we’re going to have to find a way to score baskets. We’re going to continue to plug away.”
