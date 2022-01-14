MANSFIELD — From the opening jump ball until the final buzzer sounded at the James Albertini Gymnasium, the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team owned the advantage.
But what occurred in between was not what Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan, nor Franklin High mentor C.J. Neely had scripted.
“That was a good, old-fashioned fist fight,” Vaughan said.
The Hornets’ man-to-man defensive postured limited Franklin to just 17 points over the first 16 minutes of the Hockomock League battle royale as unbeaten Mansfield (7-0) hung on for a 48-38 decision over the previously unbeaten Panthers (7-1).
Mansfield limited Franklin to just 5-for-16 shooting and 12 first quarter points, then shackled the Panthers to 2-for-13 marksmanship from the floor and to merely five second quarter points in gaining a 28-17 lead.
That margin extended to a game-high 15 points at 35-20 when Dante James threw himself onto the floor to come up with a loose ball steal, deflecting the ball ahead to Matt Hyland for a basket.
However, the Panthers then went on a 16-4 surge, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, two on back-to-back possessions by Justin Allen to reduce the Mansfield margin to 39-36 with 4:40 remaining to be played.
The Hornets limited Franklin to just one field goal the rest of the way (to 4-for-13 shooting in the fourth quarter), while creating seven consecutive points to regain control.
James hit pairs of free throws with 3:30 and 2:34 remaining to boost the Mansfield lead to 46-36.
Senior guard Andrew Slaney delivered the determining factor in the Hornets’ favor, nailing his second 3-pointer of the game from the deep right corner for a 10-point lead with 1:48 to go.
Instead of a high-scoring game with end line-to-end line energy, getting good looks at the basket were hard to find.
“We can be a pretty elite defensive team,” Vaughan said of the Hornets congesting Franklin’s offensive flow. “You know that Franklin is going to be high-level defensively too, they’re going to lock you down. We couldn’t create separation because of their defense, but we made just enough plays.”
Hyland finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Mansfield, while James totaled 10 points.
“We had a lot of great looks,” Neely said of Franklin’s offensive motion during the first half. “I believed in what we were doing, the ball was moving really well and guys that we’re used to seeing make shots, uncontested 3’s — they hit some of their open ones we didn’t hit ours.”
Mansfield hit on seven of nine field goal attempts in the first quarter with Jack Lasbury-Casey, Chris Hill (seven points, seven rebounds) and Slaney all hitting trifectas.
Hyland was a catalytic force at both ends of the floor for the Hornets, having four points and five rebounds in the first quarter, then seven points and taking in four rebounds in the second quarter.
“Slaney’s 3-pointer was a back-breaker and Dante (James) hit some free throws down the stretch,” Vaughan said of taking another double-digit lead with under two minutes to go.
“We had to buckle down (defensively), we were sticking to the plan,” Vaughan said, the Hornets being the beneficiary of a Panther offensive charging call, having a 43-36 lead at the time. With the ball now in the Hornets’ hands, Slaney’s 3-pointer sealed the verdict.
After Franklin had closed the gap to 19-15, Hyland twice scored on defense-defying drives to the basket for Mansfield and followed those moves by a pair of free throws. For good measure, James buried a 3-point from the right side.
“You keep a team like Mansfield to under 50 points, I’m proud of the defense, proud of the way that we responded,” Neely added.
The Hornets have another tough test Monday with a non-league road game at Boston College High.