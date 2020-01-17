WRENTHAM — The experience of championship seasons, winning games on the road, and of emerging victorious over the final four minutes of contests have become traits of the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team.
The Hornets overcame yet another upset bid Friday night, leaving King Philip Regional High with a 71-66 victory over the Warriors in their Hockomock League contest.
For 32 pulsating minutes, the outcome was never truly certain.
Even after Mansfield had scored eight straight points to take a 60-52 lead with five minutes left.
Even after Sam Stevens drilled his fifth 3-point field goal of the game, the ninth by the Hornets in the contest en route to a 30-point performance, for a 67-57 margin with three minutes remaining.
“Our composure down the stretch definitely was an important piece to the puzzle,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said after the Hornets improved to 9-2 on the season.
King Philip senior guard Robbie Jarest hit four 3-point field goals and totaled 22 points, senior swingman Chris Roy produced a career-best 16 points, hitting five trifectas, and senior guard Alex Fritz scored all 13 of his points during the second half.
“In one-possession game, we couldn’t get the big (defensive) stop,” noted KP coach David DiStefano. “The big difference was that we had too many turnovers (22) and their (Mansfield) offense was a little crisper. They ran good screens and did a good job of execution. We couldn’t match it.”
Facing a 10-point deficit, Roy and Jarest nailed 3-point field goals and senior forward Andrew McKinney drove to the basket after a Hornet turnover to make it 67-65 with 27 ticks left on the clock.
The Hornets responded to KP’s full-court defensive pressure as senior center T.J. Guy drove to the basket for two points with 21 seconds to go. Guy then took down a big defensive rebound after the Warriors misfired on a one-and-one chance.
The Warriors cashed in on just one of three free throws on a three-shot foul with 10.6 seconds to go, Stevens fetching the defensive rebound for Mansfield, then was fouled and cashed in on both ends of a one-and-one chance with five seconds left.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” said DeStefano.
King Philip’s extended defensive pressure resulted in Mansfield making just one shot from the floor over the first five minutes of the second half. During that span, KP tallied 13 points with Fritz coming alive to hit a 3-pointer and score off of a steal.
Senior Tommy Donahue (nine points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots) scored in low off of a Fritz feed, Jarest nailed one of his four 3-pointers and McKinney (10 rebounds) converted an offensive rebound into a basket.
Another 3-point field goal from Fritz presented the Warriors with their largest lead at 50-44 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
“We let them comfortable early and they started to knock down shots (12-for-24 at the 3-point line),” Vaughan said of the Warriors. “We did a good job on Fritz (scoreless in the first half).”
The Hornets responded with eight straight points as both Chris Hill and Stevens hit 3-points to take a 52-50 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mansfield held merely a 20-19 lead after the first quarter as KP was fueled by 13 points from the hand of Jarest, hitting a trio of 3-point field goals. The Warriors were limited to merely one field goal through the first four minutes, Mansfield taking advantage of four KP turnovers to build a 19-9 lead with both Brendan Foley and Rooney hitting trifectas.
Donahue scored out of a loose-ball situation and Roy nailed another 3-point field goal to give KP its biggest lead of the first half at 24-20. However, Mansfield responded with seven straight points, six by Stevens — off of a Boen pass and twice after KP turnovers to regain the lead for the Hornets.
King Philip was limited to merely two field goals for the first five minutes of the second quarter, shooting just 5-for-16 in the session.
A 3-point shot by Roy knotted the score at 27 for KP. But, Stevens nailed back-to-back 3-point shots for Mansfield, the Hornets having a 37-32 lead at intermission.
“If you told me that it would be a one possession game inside of a minute, I’m happy with that,” DeStefano said. “We’re playing good basketball.”
The Hornets have a non-league game with Schalmont High of Schenectedy, N.Y. Sunday at 1:30, while KP entertains Xaverian High in a 5 p.m. tapoff.
