WRENTHAM — With the end of the season fast approaching and Hockomock League positioning at stake, the King Philip Regional High and Mansfield High boys basketball teams were prepared to put up a fight
“(They’re) a Kelley-Rex opponent, and (this game) obviously has league implications for us, and so therefore it’s a big match-up for us,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said beforehands. “King Philip plays really good, solid man-to-man defense. They’ll play with great energy. You don’t typically get a King Philip team that comes and lays down, so they’re definitely going to give a good fight and be well-prepared.”
On the other side of the court, the Warriors focused on their defense.
“I’m expecting our guys to really come in on the defensive end and really try to make it difficult for Mansfield to get easy shots,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano had said. “We’re looking to really compete against a really high-caliber team in Mansfield.”
Both coaches were right on the money as the game turned out to be an exciting back-and-forth tilt Tuesday night. Andrew Slaney scored 22 points and Trevor Foley and Matt Hyland combined for 33 points as the Hornets blew a big early lead before rallying in the second half for a 74-60 victory over the Warriors Tuesday night.
Mansfield led 22-10 after the first quarter, but KP outscored the Hornets, 27-9 in the second to take a 37-31 lead at halftime. But Mansfield erupted with a 43-23 second-half surge to earn the Hockomock League victory
Will Laplante led King Philip with 15 points for King Philip, while Grant Kinney added 11.
“After the second-quarter blunder, we played pretty well and came out with a win,” Vaughan said.
King Philip (2-12, 4-13) visits Milford on Friday, while Mansfield (12-1, 15-3) visits Franklin.