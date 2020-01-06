FOXBORO — Behind a stout second-half performance on the defensive end, the Mansfield High boys basketball team erased Foxboro High’s eight-point lead at the half en route to a 50-42 Hockomock League victory on Monday.
The Hornets allowed just five points in the third quarter after forcing Foxboro to shoot 2-for-9 from the field with six turnovers during the eight-minute stretch. On the offensive end, Mansfield senior guard Matt Boen scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, to help give Mansfield a 35-32 lead going into the fourth.
After Foxboro’s Kevin Gallagher, who had a game-high 15 points, hit one of his five 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, cutting Mansfield’s lead to 37-35 with six minutes remaining, the Hornets responded with a 7-0 run and put the game out of reach. It stemmed from Mansfield forcing another six Foxboro turnovers in the period while the Warriors shot 4-for-9 in the quarter.
“We were significantly more locked in defensively in the second half and holding them to a five-point third quarter, obviously, made a huge difference for us,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “I thought that was probably the difference in the game.”
Mansfield took a 44-35 lead after a Cincere Gill 3-pointer with 2:40 left and took at 47-37 lead following a 3-pointer by Sam Stevens, who had a team-high 14 points, with two minutes left.
“I thought we did a better job offensively in the second half being patient, setting better screens, being more efficient in our offense, getting more people a touch with the ball as opposed to standing holding it,” Vaughan said.
Foxboro shot 50 percent from the field in the first half (11-for-22) before shooting 33 percent (6-for-18) from the field after the intermission, but the Warriors more than doubled their turnovers from the first half (five) to the second (12).
“Credit Mansfield,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “Obviously, they turned their defensive intensity up to another level in the second half.
“I just think they knocked down some timely threes in the second half and I think we started to get a little bit more stagnant and a little bit more loose with the ball down the stretch, which hurt us,” Gibbs added. “But again, a lot of that credit goes to Mansfield. They really amped up their defense and made some nice adjustments.”
Foxboro built its 27-19 lead at halftime by doing much of what the Hornets did in the second half. The Warrior defense forced Mansfield into 10 first-half turnovers as the Hornets shot 8-for-19 from the field at the break.
Foxboro built its lead to as many as eight points (twice) in the second quarter after recording turnovers or steals on five consecutive Mansfield possessions. Dylan Barreira made a hustle-play, which led to a Mansfield turnover and then led to a Brandon Borde (game-high 15 points) jumper on the ensuing possession. And following the Hornets fourth turnover in four possessions, Borde connected on one of the Warriors eight 3-pointers on the other end. It gave Foxboro a 24-16 lead with 1:20 left in the first half.
“I thought our defensive intensity and focus was outstanding (in the first half),” Gibbs said. “I thought we really made things difficult for them, and we were really locked in on the defensive end. And I think the biggest key for us offensively in the first half, was we really did a good job taking care of the ball and limiting our turnovers.”
Foxboro (3-4) hosts Oliver Ames on Wednesday while Mansfield (5-2) will travel to Milford.
