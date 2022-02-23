MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys basketball team held a firm lead over Brockton High Wednesday night from wire-to-wire, clinching the Mansfield Roundball Classic championship, 61-51.
A Hornets’ 20-12 lead through the first quarter turned into a 36-22 lead entering halftime. Mansfield still led 48-32 going into the final quarter.
“We played pretty well at the start of the game,” Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan said. “They played great.”
Matt Hyland led Mansfield in scoring with 26 with nine assists and three rebounds. Chris Hill had 10 points with six rebounds.
“Chris was assertive and really did a nice job controlling their big man,” Vaughan said. “Matt, when the ball was in his hands, just positive things were happening.”
Mansfield closed the regular season at 18-4 (14-2 Hockomock), and awaits playoff seedings.