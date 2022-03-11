MANSFIELD — The Norwood High boys basketball team outlasted Mansfield High in double overtime Friday night, knocking off the No. 2 Hornets in a 57-51 quarterfinal heartbreaker to eliminate them from the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The seventh-seeded Mustangs struck first in the second overtime period, getting a basket from Noah Beaudet at 2:22, and from there, the Hornets weren’t able to break even. Another basket from Beaudet on the other end made it a 50-47 game and a missed trey by Mansfield’s Matt Hyland with 42 seconds to go was the final chance the Hornets had to pull even.
Norwood went 5-for-6 on free throws in the final 42 seconds to extend and clinch the win. A Trevor Foley basket and two free throws from Chris Hill helped keep some life in Mansfield, but the difference was too great with too little time remaining.
Entering the second four minute period, both sides were noticeably tired with Mansfield and Norwood making a few changes to their lineups frequently.
“I looked at their body language and it was very similar to us,” Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan said. “The body language on both teams, they looked exhausted. You just don’t prepare for this level of game and to go to double overtime. The kids had to suck it up and thought we did a really did a good job. A couple of defensive breakdowns in that second overtime might have been the difference, but I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
In a low-scoring first overtime that only saw four combined points, Mansfield capitalized off a close-range miss from Norwood off the hands of Trevor Foley, who drove a basket home with 2:18 to go. An errant cross-court pass was picked off by Hill on the following Norwood possession, but the Hornets were unable to capitalize on the drive up the court.
With 56 seconds to go, Ziad Awde tied the game again, allowing Mansfield to have a rebuttal to take the lead. A missed 3-pointer by Hyland handed the ball back to Norwood with under 30 seconds to go, but the Mustangs’ Beaudet missed on a long 3-point attempt.
“They’re competitive,” Vaughan said of Norwood’s refusal to roll over in front of a packed Mansfield High Gym. “They were never going to shoot themselves in the foot and that speaks volumes about (Norwood head coach Kristen McDonnell’s) ability to get stuff done at the coaching level.”
Mansfield had three double-digit scorers, with Foley leading all with 14. Matt Highland and Hill had 12 each.
In the first half, the chances of Mansfield going into double overtime seemed remote. The Hornets, missing from close and and deep, saw Norwood attack from all spots on the floor as it jumped out to a 14-6 lead through the first eight minutes.
Norwood’s run continued into the second quarter, closing out the first half up 27-14 as it entered halftime on a 13-0 run that contained three 3-point scores. The Hornets gradually found their shooting touch coming out of halftime, running off an 8-1 stretch in the final four minutes of play in the third quarter to enter the fourth trailing 33-28.
Mansfield, doing the most to try and find a way to get points on the board, committed turnovers early while also missing from close that allowed Norwood to get in a groove in the first 16 minutes.
“It just comes down to we missed some bunnies (easy shots),” Vaughan said. “In the first half, I thought we were forcing the action, then we got to the point when we weren’t forcing the action.”
Mansfield, with another second wind, finally caught Norwood by opening the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to tie the game at 33-all. A converted four-point play and a pair of free throws again had Mansfield in a hole, this time down 44-37 with under two minutes remaining, but the Hornets’ response was swift and efficient, getting a corner 3-pointer from Andrew Slaney. Following that, Mansfield nabbed a steal off the in-bounds pass by Hyland, who capitalized with a layup score. An alley-oop layup with 20 seconds to go was brought home by Hill, making it a tie game once again.
Mansfield’s defense, especially in crunch time in the fourth quarter, was spectacular as it forced Norwood to make errors that allowed the Hornets to come back not once, but twice in regulation.
“I thought our defense was pretty spectacular. I thought we did an awesome job on (Beaudet),” Vaughan said. “I thought we were able to minimize the other guys’ chances. We played as great as we could have on defense.”