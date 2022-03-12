NORTON — It was the Justin Marando show Saturday afternoon at Wheaton College.
The tall, lanky senior guard for MIAA Div. 3 No. 2 Norton High took over the Lancers' game against No. 12 Old Rochester Regional in the second half, scoring 25 points in the final 16 minutes to help clinch a Final Four berth for Norton in a 59-39 win.
The Final Four berth is the first for the school since 1989. The Lancers had previously had chances to get there in 2015 and 2020, but lost to eventual state champions in Division 3.
In front of nearly 1,000 people at Wheaton College, there was no holding back Norton on Saturday.
"This is nice, to finally get over the hump," Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said. "We've been to this round so many times in the last few years and lost to really good teams. It's nice, and being home, down the street (from the high school), helped us I thought. I have a great group of seniors. Marando is just special."
Marando was held to three points in the first half, a three to help make it 17-13 late in the second quarter. Entering halftime Norton led 21-15, getting a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take the lead and create some cushion against the Bulldogs.
Coming out of halftime, it was all Norton. Baskets from Maqruise Pina and Andrew McGillivray created a 6-1 run to open the second half and set the tone for the game the rest of the way.
Only six points weren't scored by Marando from roughly the midway point of the third quarter onward as Old Rochester couldn't contain him. The Bulldogs struggled from 3-point range as the difference grew.
"I've told college coaches you need this guy on your team. He may look skinny or he may look like he's not strong, but he's the most dedicated kid and he'll win you games."
The Lancers opened the day slowly, leading 8-6 through the first quarter. Defensive energy was maxed out and holding the Bulldogs at bay, taking charges and forcing turnovers, but the shooting didn't find it's groove early on said Liberatore.
"When we weren't scoring, at least we were defending," Liberatore said. "Andrew (Tetrault) took a couple of charges and then we started scoring. We just didn't shoot well early but once the ball started going in we got a little more comfortable."
Once the team was comfortable shooting, the scoring pace picked up, leading to Old Rochester to mix up their defensive looks - which worked to Norton's advantage as they were able to thrive in man-to-man chances.
"We got them out of their zone. They're pretty good in zone, and we said we need to get a lead and then they'll go man. We're pretty good when teams go man against us," Liberatore said.
Liberatore mentioned a practice on Thursday helped get his team well acclimated to the gym, and the hospitality of Wheaton was phenomenal with access to a conference room and locker rooms. The school, which didn't have a 3-point line set up on the floor, worked with Norton officials to get a temporary line set up before game time to ensure there would be no issues with the floor.
"Wheaton was beyond hospitable. They really just gave us everything and it was awesome to have our neighbor step up and say we'll give you everything," Liberatore said. "To get to practice here was a big help for us."
Other scorers for the Lancers were Pina with 13 points, Tetrault with seven points, McGillivray with six points, Lander with three points and Inozil with two points.
Next up for the Lancers is a trip to Woburn High School, which will be the neutral site location against No. 1 St. Mary's of Lynn on Tuesday night. The game will start at 7:15 p.m.