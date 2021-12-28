RANDOLPH — Junior guard Tommy Martorano delivered the best game of his young and ever-improving varsity career for the King Philip Regional High boys’ basketball team on Tuesday.
Martorano fired in 36 points in guiding King Philip to a 66-63 victory over New Bedford High in the opening round of the Randolph Holiday Tournament.
Martorano scored 22 points by halftime as the Warriors held a 46-28 lead and held off the Whalers for their first victory of the season.
Martorano hit on a trio of 3-point field goals, but more importantly cashed in on 12 of 15 chances at the free throw line to keep New Bedford at bay through the fourth quarter. KP took a 55-41 lead into the final quarter where Martorano scored eight points.
“Our defense was tremendous, but then we had a few too many turnovers down the stretch and let New Bedford get back in it,” KP coach David DeStefano said.
Braeden Sottile added 10 points for KP (1-2), which plays in the title game Thursday.
Oliver Ames 61 Dighton-Rehoboth 39
EASTON — The Falcons were right there with the host Tigers in the opening round of the Oliver Ames Holiday Tournament, trailing 25-19 at halftme. Then eight Tigers scored in a 26-point third quarter to win going away.
The Falcons (1-1) meet Cardinal Spellman in a 5 p.m. consolation round game Thursday. Ryan Ouellette totaled 20 points and Nick Antonio eight for D-R, which trailed 51-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Seekonk 54, Case 44
SWANSEA — Cam Culpan scored six of his nine points during the fourth quarter as Seekonk staved off a fourth quarter rally by the Cardinals to win the South Coast Conference game.
Jason Andrews scored 16 points, eight in each half for Seekonk, which held a 25-16 lead at the half. The Warriors hit on four 3-pointers and 10 free throws, never allowing the lead to shrink during the second half to fewer than five points. Seekonk (2-2) will host Norton for a non-league game Thursday.
