MEDFIELD — The Norton High boys’ basketball team went chasing for a Tri-Valley League victory at Medfield High, only to have the Warriors deliver a 25-point knockout punch in the second quarter to hold off the Lancers the rest of the way for a 57-53 victory Tuesday.
Marquise Pina scored 25 points, hitting three 3-pointers for the Lancers (9-3). Justin Marando and Jon Inozil each added 13 points for Norton, which faced a 34-24 halftime deficit.
Medfield hit four 3-pointers during its second quarter surge. Marando scored six third quarter points as Norton narrowed the gap to five points.
The Lancers will host unbeaten Norwood Friday.
Seekonk 61, Bourne 55
BOURNE — Sophomore Jason Andrews scored 28 points in powering the Warriors to the South Coast Conference victory.
The Warriors faced a 22-16 deficit in the second quarter, but then went on a 14-2 surge over the final three minutes to take a 30-24 lead by intermission.
Kevin Crowe and Noah Beausoleil each added 10 points for Seekonk, which started the second half on a seven-point run.
Andrews hit two 3-pointers in the contest and cashed in on 10 of 12 free throw chances. Seekonk (6-6) next has a non-league game Thursday at Bishop Stang.
St. Mary’s 52, Bishop Feehan 46
LYNN — The Shamrocks never once went to the free throw line in dropping the tight-fisted Catholic Central League game on the road.
Cooper Snead tallied 17 points for Bishop Feehan. John Egan added 10 points and Dan Knobloch provided a spark off the bench, totaling six points.
The Shamrocks (3-8) visit Arlington Catholic Friday.
St. Mary’s held a 26-20 halftime lead, thanks to a 15-4 first quarter edge. St. Mary’s took a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Somerset Berkley 49, Dighton-Rehoboth 47
REHOBOTH — Ryan Ouellette hit three 3-point field goals and finished with 18 points, but the Falcons were unable to knock down a potential game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left in the South Coast Conference loss.
Rian Pontes (eight points), Kyle Mello (seven) and Ben Murray (seven) also factored into the Falcons’ plans. D-R hit six of its seven 3-pointers in the game during the second half.
The game was tied at 22-all at halftime. Ouellette scored 11 third quarter D-R points, but Somerset Berkley took a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
D-R (7-3, 5-2) will host Wareham Thursday.
Blue Hills Reg. 59, Tri-County 34
CANTON — The Cougars went cold from the floor for the second time in as many days in losing the Mayflower League game. Kayden Riley totaled 12 points, while blocking six shots and have two steals for Tri-County (2-8, 0-4), which next meets Keefe Tech Thursday.