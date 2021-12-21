NORTON — After scoring 70-plus points in winning each of its first three games of the season, the Norton High boys’ basketball team had to work harder for every one of its field goals at Larry Larocque Gymnasium Tuesday in holding off Medway High 54-40 in a Tri-Valley League game.
Senior swingman Justin Marando, already earning notice as an MVP candidate in the TVL, scored 29 points — including nine first quarter points to put Norton into the lead and then knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers during an 11-0 Lancer surge which put Norton in control with just over two minutes left.
“Medway is a really good defensive team,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of the Mustangs’ man-to-man attack to limit Marando’s touches of the ball. “We had to have a little more patience coming off of screens in the second half and we did that. We weren’t going to get a shot within the first 10 seconds of the shot clock.”
Whenever doom may have appeared at the doorstep of the Lancers during the second half, Marando weaved his magic. After Medway closed the gap to within five points at 32-27 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, Marando drilled a 3-pointer from the left side off of an Andrew Tetreault feed.
After Medway reduced the margin to four points (at 38-34) three mintues into the fourth quarter, Marando wanted the ball, had the ball in his hands and delivered eight of the Lancers’ 11 points in the surge.
Marando drilled two straight trifectas, from the left, for a 45-34 lead with 3:25 to go and then another from the right, to make the margin 14 points with just under three minutes left.
“In the first half, we were driving into the lane, but they had help defenders there,” Liberatore said.
The unbeaten (4-0) Lancers never trailed, staking a 14-7 lead after eight minutes, a 25-21 advantage by halftime and took a 37-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lancers were impatient in settling for the first look at the basket for a shot. Norton shot it reasonably well in both the first (4-for-7) and second (5-for-12) quarters, but committed nine turnovers.
Center-forward Andrew McGillivary (eight points, eight rebounds) ignited the 11-point spree, which resulted in a 15-point (49-34) lead with a drive to the basket. Marando then converted one of 15 second half Medway turnovers into two more points, followed by his second and third 3-pointers of the game.
“Justin got open and he made big shot after big shot,” Liberatore emphasized of his skill and shooting set. “We talked about it at the half, we had to set more solid screens and have patience because Medway makes you work.”
Medway narrowed its gap to 20-18 with a surge of six straight points then to 22-21 when Oliver Magliaro hit one of his three 3-pointers with just over a minute left until the break.
However, Marando resuscitated the Lancers by making a steal and setting up Justin Galego for a waning second drive to the basket for two points.
Medway again closed to within two points for Norton, at 25-23, at the outset of the second half, ut the Lancers responded with seven straight points.
McGillvary dropped in a 16-foot jumper. A Medway turnover on the ensuing possession resulted in two more points for Marando. Then Evan Lander filled the rim with a trifecta to build a 32-23 lead at the four-minute mark.
“Medway holds people to 40 points,” Liberatore said of the Mustangs’ defense.
The Lancers forced 11 first-half turnovers and allowed just three first quarter field goals and four third quarter field goals.
Norton is off until a Dec. 30 game with Seekonk.
